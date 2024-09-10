Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV700: Which SUV should you buy

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 12:40 PM
  • Hyundai Alcazar competes with tough rivals like Mahindra XUV700.
Hyundai Alcazar has received a facelift donning a revamped design and upgraded feature list. The Alcazar comes as the bigger sibling of Hyundai Creta. While it has been followed previously that Creta was following the design philosophy of its bigger siblings, this time, Hyundai Alcazar has adopted the styling language of its smaller sibling. The updated iteration of Hyundai Alcazar was launched at a starting price of 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant, while the diesel model comes priced at 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

In its segment, the Hyundai Alcazar premium SUV with an MPV vibe competes with tough rivals such as Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus.

Here is a comparison between the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700.

Specifications Comparison Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Alcazar
Engine 1997.0 to 2184.0 cc 1482.0 to 1493.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol,Diesel
Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV700: Price

The petrol variant of the Hyundai Alcazar is available at a starting price of 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel version comes priced at 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV700 is priced between 13.99 lakh and 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Watch: 2021 Mahindra XUV700 review: Price, features, specs explained

Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV700: Specification

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar come with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which can generate 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. This engine comes paired to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. There is also a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel motor which offers 114 bhp power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit.

On the other hand, Mahindra XUV700 is also available in both petrol and diesel options. The petrol model gets a 2.0-litre mStallion motor that kicks out 197 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor on the other hand generates 152 bhp of power and 360 Nm of torque. There is a differently tuned diesel motor as well that kicks out 182 bhp of power and 420 Nm of torque. Transmission duty in the Mahindra XUV700 is done by a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 12:40 PM IST
