New Hyundai Alcazar to launch with turbo petrol engine; Bookings open

Hyundai has introduced a new engine to power its three-row SUV Alcazar. The Korean carmaker is all set to debut the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit besides two other engines offered with the Alcazar currently. Hyundai has opened the bookings for the 1.5-litre Turbo variant of Alcazar at a token amount of 25,000. The price of the new variant is expected to close to 18 lakh, and will rival the Kia Carens, which is offered with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2023, 13:22 PM
Hyundai Alcazar facelift is all set to launch with a new front face, a new engine and several new features.
Hyundai Alcazar with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit will be RDE compliant and compatible with E20 fuel. This is the same engine that is expected to replace the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit used by its Korean sibling Kia in Carens too some time later this year. The new engine will come mated to two types of transmission units, which include the 7-speed DCT and 6-speed manual gearboxes. The engine is capable of generating 160 PS of maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai claims it will offer fuel efficiency of up to 18 kmpl with DCT and 17.5 kmpl with the manual variant.

Hyundai has also tweaked the design of the three-row SUV in its facelift version. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “We have refined the design of Hyundai Alcazar as well as introduced new technologies to amplify Grand Experiences with this new age mobility solution." The new Alcazar now gets a new front grille design as well as puddle lamp logo featuring the Alcazar emblem.

In terms of features, Hyundai has updated the new Alcazar with Idle Stop and Go as well as Side Airbag and Curtain Airbag. Overall, the new Alcazar will now offer six airbags as standard across all variants.

Hyundai Alcazar will take on Kia Carens as its key rival. First launched in June 2021, Alcazar has not been as successful as its Korean sibling Carens in terms of sales. Priced from 15.89 lakh, the Alcazar is also as feature-packed as Carens with 10.25-inch infotainment unit, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging among others.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2023, 13:22 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor Alcazar
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

