It's official! Hyundai Alcazar to launch in India on June 18. All details here

Hyundai Alcazar, the much-awaited three-row SUV from Hyundai, will officially launch in India on June 18. While Alcazar was showcased in camouflage in the month of April, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic may have delayed the official launch. With restrictions being eased, the Alcazar is now ready to hit Indian roads and bookings were opened at ₹25,000 on Wednesday. (Full report here)

There is reason behind the buzz that Alcazar has created in the auto market and this is despite the ongoing lull in the auto industry at large. Based on the enormously successful Creta, Alcazar is looking at replicating the success enjoyed by its younger ( in terms of size) sibling. Hyundai states Alcazar has been tailor-made for Indian customers and the market here is where the vehicle is entering before anywhere else.

Hyundai has been promising a whole lot of luxury and claims that Alcazar would appeal to both new buyers as well as existing Creta buyers. While both vehicles have visual similarities courtesy a prominent front grille, large headlight, DRL units and alloy wheel design, there are also other factors that seek to differentiate the two.

Alcazar engine and transmission options

﻿

Details of the engine and transmission options on the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

Alcazar will come with two engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel motor is the same that is inside Creta and produces 115 hp and has 250 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre petrol motor, however, would be the one to watch out for. It is the same unit that is found inside the Tucson SUV and produces 152 hp and has 191 Nm of torque.

A six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission options will be made available with both engine options.

Alcazar variant details

Alcazar is being offered in three broad variants - Prestige, Platinum and Signature - across petrol and diesel engines, and across six and seven-seat layouts. (Check out all details here)

Alcazar feature highlights

Hyundai is emphasizing on space on offer for passengers in all three rows of Alcazar.

Being a Hyundai, Alcazar is packed to the absolute brim with features. As with any vehicle, the feature list is subject to the variant and trim chosen but here's all that's on offer:

-26.03 cm (10.25") Multi Display Digital Cluster

-Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

-Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

-Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder

-Front Row Sliding Sunvisor

-Rear Window Sunshade

-Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

-2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)

-64 Colors Ambient Lighting

-Power Driver Seat – 8 Way

-Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)

Alcazar colour choices

Alcazar will come with six single-tone and two dual-tone colour options.

The single-tone colour choices are Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. The dual-tone colour options are Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

Alcazar vs rivals

Once officially launched, Alcazar will take on the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.