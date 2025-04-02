Hyundai Alcazar now gets wireless phone connectivity. But there's a catch

The Hyundai Alcazar will now get a wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection. The company has announced a new wired to wireless adapter for the Alcazar enabling users to access their mobile applications (as supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) without connecting through a cable. The new adapter is available across three trim levels of the Alcazar - Prestige, Platinum and Signature.

The prices of the Hyundai Alcazar Prestige start at ₹17.22 lakh for the seven seater petrol option while the diesel range also starts at ₹17.22 lakh for the Prestige seven seater diesel option. Tarun Garg, WholeTime Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, stated that the introduction of the “Wired to Wireless Adapter" is a significant step in meeting the expectations of today’s tech-savvy customers, who expect seamless connectivity throughout their journeys.

Hyundai Alcazar: Specs and features

The Hyundai Alcazar was first introduced in 2021, and later in 2024, a facelift model was introduced. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹21.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which can generate 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. This engine comes paired to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. There is also a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel motor which offers 114 bhp power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit.

The Hyundai Alcazar features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that stands side by side with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The three row SUV can be had with either a six seater layout with second row captains’ seat, or a seven seater layout with a bech row seating for the second row.

The SUV's cabin sports a dual-tone theme which carries new shades such as Noble Brown and Haze Navy. The second-row seats' headrests come more prominent and gets foldable extension, while the fixed centre console between the captain seats come removed to make more space.

Moving to the third-row, the Alcazar gets individual armrests. All the six-seater trims of the SUV come with ventilated individual seats for third-row, while the seven-seater variant gets this feature only for front row. Among other features, the SUV gets a wireless and USB charging pad, repositioned behind the back of the front row's armrest. The front row seats get electronic adjustability with memory function.

