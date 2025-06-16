Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Alcazar gets more updates: Here's what's new?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jun 2025, 13:38 PM
Hyundai Alcazar has received a host of updates in the latest lineup revision.

The Hyundai Alcazar has received three new variants recently. The carmaker has introduced the Corporate series with the diesel model, which is available with transmission choices including both manual and automatic gearbox units. Besides that, there is a new petrol automatic variant. The new variants, namely the Corporate 7S Diesel MT, Corporate 7S Diesel AT and Prestige 7S Petrol DCT, are priced at 17.86 lakh, 19.28 lakh and 18.63 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Alcazar, here are some quick details about the new variants of the car.

1Hyundai Alcazar Corporate variant: Loads of features

The Hyundai Alcazar's newly introduced Corporate variant comes equipped with a plethora of features. These include quad-beam LED headlamps, sequential LED turn signals, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Further, this variant gets features such as a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charger, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2Hyundai Alcazar Corporate variant: Host of safety features

In terms of the safety features offered in the newly launched Corporate variant of Hyundai Alcazar, the SUV comes packing six airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Hill Start Assist, and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).

3Hyundai Alcazar Corporate variant: Powertrain choices

The new Corporate variant of the Hyundai Alcazar SUV is powered by the 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is available with transmission choices including a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The engine is capable of churning out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque.

4Hyundai Alcazar Prestige variant: Petrol-DCT combination

Hyundai has launched a new Prestige variant with a petrol engine and DCT gearbox combination. This variant is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns 158 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2025, 13:38 PM IST
