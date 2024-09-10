Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV variant-wise full price list revealed

Hyundai Motor has revealed the full price list of the 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV. The Korean auto giant launched the updated three-row SUV on Monday (September 9) at an introductory starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the price of the SUV goes up to ₹21.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variants. The latest Hyundai Alcazar is significantly different from the outgoing model in more ways than one. Updated exterior design and an even more exhaustive feature list are just two of the many changes.

The new Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry with other three-row utility vehicles like the Mahindra XUV700, Kia Carens and MG Hector Plus. Bookings for the 2024 Alcazar is already open while the deliveries are also expected to start soon. Here is a quick look at the full price list of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift vis-a-vis all the variants it comes with.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Variants

Hyundai is offering the new Alcazar SUV in four broad variants. These are named Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. The SUV will be offered with two engine options and four transmission units to choose from. Hyundai is also offering the SUV with seating configurations which include a six-seater version and a seven-seater variant.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Colours

There are eight mono-tone and one dual-tone exterior colour options available with the new Alcazar. These include the new Robust Emerald Matte and Titan Grey Matte colours besides Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White and the Atlas White with Black Roof dual-tone option. The variants with matte exterior colour options come at a premium over the others.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Full price list of petrol variants

Hyundai Motor had announced the entry-level petrol variant of the Alcazar SUV will come at a price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will come mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox unit. The petrol version of the SUV with manual gearbox includes Executive, Prestige and Platinum variants with only seven-seater options. The price of these variants go up to ₹19.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol versions which are offered with the seven-speed DCT transmission unit come at a starting price of ₹20.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in Platinum and Signature variants only, the price of the SUV goes up to ₹21. 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Full price list of diesel variants

The price of the 1.5-litre diesel versions of the SUV starts from ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), just ₹one lakh more than the entry-level petrol variant. The diesel versions of the SUV come mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The price of the diesel manual trims go up to 19.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available only with seven-seat configurations under Executive, Prestige and Platinum variants. The price of the automatic trims starts from ₹20.90 lakh and goes up to ₹21.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar: Features

The Korean auto giant has loaded the new Alcazar with several new features. It now gets a new dual-tone colour theme, a new dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, dual zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, seat ventilation for first two rows, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system and more. It also offers Level 2 ADAS technology besides 40 other standard safety features like six airbags, Hill- Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all four disc brakes and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Digital Key, Hill Descent Control and front parking sensors.

Hyundai Alcazar: Engine, mileage

Under the hood, the Alcazar is offered with two choices. Mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox, the 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol engine can churn out 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. The mileage of the Alcazar SUV with petrol engine ranges between 17.5 kmpl and 18 kmpl, depending on the transmission choices.

The 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel motor comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit. The engine can generate 114 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine can offer fuel efficiency between 18.1 kmpl and 20.4 kmpl, depending on the choice of gearbox.

