Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV revealed ahead of launch, bookings open

Hyundai Motor has officially taken the covers off the upcoming Alcazar SUV ahead of its launch. The carmaker released three images of the facelift version of its flagship three-row SUV today while announcing the bookings open. The 2024 Alcazar SUV will be launched in India on September 9. One can book the SUV for ₹25,000 through online platform or Hyundai dealerships across the country. This is the second major launch from the Korean auto giant since the new Creta was introduced in January this year.