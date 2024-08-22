Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV revealed ahead of launch, bookings open

22 Aug 2024
  • 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV will be launched next month.
  • Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV can be booked against an amount of 25,000.
Hyundai Motor has shared the first official images of the 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV. The three-row SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari among others.

Hyundai Motor has officially taken the covers off the upcoming Alcazar SUV ahead of its launch. The carmaker released three images of the facelift version of its flagship three-row SUV today while announcing the bookings open. The 2024 Alcazar SUV will be launched in India on September 9. One can book the SUV for 25,000 through online platform or Hyundai dealerships across the country. This is the second major launch from the Korean auto giant since the new Creta was introduced in January this year.

