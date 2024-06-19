Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted ahead of launch. Check details

Hyundai Motor India Limit kicked off 2024 with the launch of the Creta and it has already received a positive response. Now, the brand is working on launching the facelifted version of the Alcazar which can be considered as a 7-seater version of the Creta. As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for the launch of the Alcazar's facelift. However, it might debut before the year ends.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar will come with an entirely front-end. It would be a lot like the Creta so a new grille, a new vertically stacked headlamp setup and a light bar along with LED Daytime Running Lamps. However, Hyundai would make a few differences so that the Alcazar can be differentiated from the Creta.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Alcazar 1999 cc 1999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

On the sides, there would be a new set of alloy wheels that are expected to measure 18 inches in size. At the rear, there would be a new set of LED tail lamps and a light bar as well. It is expected that Hyundai will not offer an N-Line version of the Alcazar.

The interior is also expected to remain similar to the Creta. However, the Alcazar could feature captain seats for the second row with a centre console. The variant lineup will also be different than the Creta and it would come with more features as standard.

Mechanically, the Alcazar is expected to stay identical to the Creta. So, it would be offered with three 1.5-litre engines. There would be a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbocharged petrol and a diesel. The turbo petrol puts out 158 bhp and 253 Nm, the naturally aspirated engine produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm and the diesel engine produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm. The gearbox options on duty are a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

First Published Date: