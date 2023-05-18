HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hydrogen Powertrain Has A Strong Future, Believes Toyota Ceo

Hydrogen powertrain has a strong future, believes Toyota CEO

Toyota may be increasingly focusing on battery electric powertrains after realising that it has been a laggard in the segment compared to other companies. But that is not hurting its positive sentiment towards the hydrogen-electric powertrains. Just like his predecessor Akio Toyoda, Toyota CEO Koji Sato strongly believes that hydrogen powertrains have a strong future.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2023, 13:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota CEO Koji Sato said solid-state batteries and synthetic fuels still need to evolve to be used at a mass scale in the auto industry.
Toyota CEO Koji Sato said solid-state batteries and synthetic fuels still need to evolve to be used at a mass scale in the auto industry.

In an interaction with British automotive publication Autocar UK, Koji Sato said that hydrogen powertrains have a strong future in the world of greener and cleaner mobility. He said that emission reduction should be done with only hybrids, plug-in hybrids, electric vehicles and synthetic fuel, but also with hydrogen. Besides emphasising on fuel cell technology, Sato also said that internal combustion engines too should be modified to run on hydrogen fuel. Interestingly, this technology is already seen in experimental GR Yaris and GR Corolla race cars. Besides being optimistic about hydrogen fuel, he also believes that synthetic fuel could be a good alternative to reduce emissions but this technology needs time to evolve.

Also Read : Toyota official warns against dumping conventional vehicles for EVs too soon

Toyota is increasingly investing in solid-state batteries as part of its multi-pronged approach towards adopting cleaner mobility technologies. Speaking about that, the company's CEO said that the durability of solid-state batteries remains a huge challenge. However, he is optimistic that the technology will be durable over time. “If we get through this point, the energy efficiency will be really fantastic. We're on that – but we still need some time," he said. Interestingly, the Japanese car brand announced in January 2022 that it would have a hybrid car with a solid-state battery on sale by 2025.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking about Toyota, Sato has admitted that the auto company lags behind some of its rivals when it comes to electric vehicle development, as it is not offering a variety of zero-emission models.

First Published Date: 18 May 2023, 13:13 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 297 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city