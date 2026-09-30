HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026: Maruti Suzuki Victoris wins Car of the Year award

At the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, powered by HPCL and knowledge partner Vector Consulting Group, which took place in New Delhi on September 30, Maruti Suzuki Victoris has won the Car of the Year award. To win the award, the Maruti Suzuki SUV beat other nominees in the segment, which included Renault Duster , Tata Sierra and Hyundai Venue . Among the four nominees in the segment, Maruti Suzuki Victoris stood out as the most notable launch.

The inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards took place in New Delhi on September 30, where a five-member jury selected the Maruti Suzuki Victoris as the Car of the Year.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris was launched in India as a mid-size five-seater SUV positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the Maruti Suzuki Arena lineup. Launched in September 2025, the SUV serves as Maruti's flagship technological showcase. It scored a five-star safety rating in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests. It is notable for being Maruti Suzuki's first vehicle to achieve a five-star safety rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. The Victoris is priced between ₹10.49 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Built on Suzuki's Global C vehicle platform, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes with a versatile range of 36 variants in total, mapped across four different powertrain configurations, which include Smart Hybrid, Strong Hybrid, S-CNG, and AllGrip Select. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV is available in multiple variant options, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+, ZXi+ (O).

The Car of the Year award was judged by a five-member jury comprising Prashant Singh, Editor, HT Auto; Garima Avtar, former extreme rally driver and content creator; Daniel Rajkumar, Director of Operations, RevNitro; Ashish Jha, Executive Editor, Vector; and Gaurav Yadav, Founder and Editor, GaadiWaadi.com.

The jury evaluated the nominees across the key categories and selected the winner. The selection process for the award-winning vehicle was in three steps: HT Auto's editorial testing-based assessment, jury voting, and public voting.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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