HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers How To Make Roads Safer For Motorcyclists? This European City Is Showing The Way

How to make roads safer for motorcyclists? This European city is showing the way

Motorcycles worldwide contribute greatly to the mobility of the masses, especially in continents like Asia and Europe. In these two continents, motorcycles and scooters account for a large chunk of the automobiles on the roads. However, the road infrastructure in the major part of the world still favours cars or other four-wheeled vehicles. Spain's Barcelona aims to change that, as it plans to revamp its streets to accommodate the two-wheelers in a better manner. For that, instead of banning the two-wheelers on the city roads as Paris did, the Spanish city aims to redevelop parts of its road network that will make motorcycle riding safer.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2022, 14:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Barcelona aims to improve the road infrastructure and introduce new technologies as well for benefits of motorcyclists.
Barcelona aims to improve the road infrastructure and introduce new technologies as well for benefits of motorcyclists.
Barcelona aims to improve the road infrastructure and introduce new technologies as well for benefits of motorcyclists.
Barcelona aims to improve the road infrastructure and introduce new technologies as well for benefits of motorcyclists.

Moto Station reports that Ajuntement de Barcelona (Barcelona City Council) has been assigned with the task. The strategy includes a two-pronged approach. The first one is how motorcyclists and car drivers ride and drive. The city council aims to launch training programs, use real-world examples, and organise safe-driving seminars for both two-and four-wheeler users. The car drivers have been majorly trained to look out for other cars and large vehicles but not trained to pay much attention to motorcycles and bicycles. The Barcelona city council aims to change that through the training program.

Also Read : Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 3 review: Frills and fun, with generous dose of convenience

The second phase of the strategy is to concentrate on technical innovation that would assist the motorcyclists with new technologies. Also, this plan aims to pinpoint the accident hotspots. The city council aims to use the urban mobility lab for innovating new technology, which would give the riders a heads-up about the accident-prone zones, changing weather and road conditions as well.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Star City Plus (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Star City Plus
109.7 cc
₹63,338 - 72,515 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Jupiter
109.7 cc
₹63,511 - 79,350 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Okinawa Lite (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Lite
₹63,990 - 66,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Eeve Eeve Atreo (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Eeve Atreo
₹64,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Emotorad Karbon (HT Auto photo)
Emotorad Karbon
₹65,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

This move comes as Barcelona, like many other European cities, heavily depends on motorcycles for mass mobility. The report even claims that 33 per cent of all registered automobiles in the city are two-wheelers.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2022, 14:33 PM IST
TAGS: rider safety car safety
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

Alto_CNG_8
These cars could be yours for under 5 lakh
Gallery2
Honda CB300F gets 50,000 discount
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

How to make roads safer for motorcyclists? This European city is showing the way
How to make roads safer for motorcyclists? This European city is showing the way
Goodbye 2022: These snags slowed down the automotive industry this year
Goodbye 2022: These snags slowed down the automotive industry this year
See to believe: This EV comes with a ginormous home theatre screen
See to believe: This EV comes with a ginormous home theatre screen
Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 3 review: Frills and fun, with generous dose of convenience
Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 3 review: Frills and fun, with generous dose of convenience
10th 21 Guns Salute Concours d’Elegance will be Asia’s largest vintage car show
10th 21 Guns Salute Concours d’Elegance will be Asia’s largest vintage car show

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city