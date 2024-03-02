How to book Hyundai Creta N Line? A step-by-step guide

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Hyundai Creta N Line is all set for its official India launch on March 11. The Creta N Line from Hyundai will be the company's third N Line model, after i20 and Venue. The N Line, essentially, refers to models that are sportier versions of the original model with several visual enhancements on the inside as well as outer body while having minor technical updates as well.
HT Auto has learnt that Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered in two trims - N8 and N10, and with only the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that was introduced in the 2024 Creta. This engine is paired with both a manual gearbox as well as a DCT unit. The Creta N Line colour options include three monotone shades - White, Black and Grey Matte, as well as three dual-tone hues - Blue with Black roof, Grey with Black roof and White with Black roof.
Hyundai opened bookings for Creta N Line from Thursday onwards and there are two ways to reserve a unit. The first is by simply walking into any company-authorised dealership in the country and paying a reservation amount of ₹25,000 which is refundable if the booking is cancelled.
The other option is to make a booking online. An interested customer can follow the steps below:
Do note that there is a likely waiting period of six to eight weeks that is expected on delivery of Hyundai Creta N Line from the date of launch and then from the date of bookings.