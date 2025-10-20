How Skoda and Volkswagen are going festive in India this season

India’s festive season has long been the biggest driver of auto enthusiasm, and this year, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is blending global precision with local emotion through its new product actions and campaigns.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India embraces local culture during the festive season by launching vibrant new editions like the 'Flash Red' for the Virtus and Taigun.

“Our brands carry a rich global legacy, but festivals offer a chance to connect locally," says Jan Bures, Executive Director – Sales, Marketing & Digital, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. “For us, going local isn’t just strategy—it’s a philosophy."

This festive season, the Group is bringing vibrant new editions to the Indian market, reflecting both performance and personality. The launch of the ‘Flash Red’ colour for the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun perfectly captures festive vibrance while reinforcing the brand’s youthful, sporty identity. Similarly, Skoda’s Slavia and Kushaq continue to build on the success of the India 2.0 platform, offering premium European design tailored for Indian conditions—high ground clearance, robust suspension, and efficient TSI engines.

Local engagement goes beyond the showroom. Skoda’s Zepto 10-minute test drive campaign and interactive print innovation created thousands of real-world interactions, while the ‘I Love My Doda’ initiative celebrated heartfelt customer connections. Volkswagen, meanwhile, tapped into India’s passion for cricket with its Golf GTI campaign featuring Jasprit Bumrah, linking precision driving with world-class performance.

As Indian customers seek vehicles that combine global technology with local sensibilities, Skoda and Volkswagen are meeting them with cars that are built for India, yet world-class in every sense. This festive season, their message is clear — celebrate with confidence, drive with character.

