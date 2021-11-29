Honda's advanced future safety technologies scan driver's brain for improvement

Several auto manufacturers around the world are working on advanced safety features and technologies that tend to make future mobility safer for drivers, passengers and pedestrians. The automakers are increasingly taking the assistance of deep tech to develop these features. Honda, being one of the major global automakers, too is working on similar technology.

(Also Read: Are electric vehicles reliable? Check what this study says)

The Japanese auto giant has developed its advanced safety technology suite that is claimed to be capable of bringing down traffic fatalities around the world involving its vehicles by 50 per cent by 2030. It also claims that this safety technology suite will eliminate traffic fatalities eventually.

As Honda claims, the first step will involve artificial intelligence (AI) and it is designed to monitor both the driver and the road as well. Honda is using fMRI technology that studies the driver's brain and analyzes risk-taking behaviours to understand the causes of driving errors.

Honda's Intelligent Driver-Assistive Technology uses advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensors and cameras in order to monitor the road and the driver. Then it attempts to detect driving risks and determine optimal driving behaviour on a real-time basis. After that, it offers assistance suited to the cognitive state of each driver and traffic situation.

Honda also claims that its futuristic automotive safety technology will create next-generation ADAS that will keep the driver's attention from drifting and prevent operational delay. The technology also aims to use seatbelt controls and 3D audio to communicate risk factors on road to drivers. The technology will use vibration stimulus in seats and bio-feedback to address driver fatigue and drowsiness.

Honda says it will focus on developing the technology suite in the first half of this decade and will then launch the practical applications in the second half of the decade. The automaker also hopes to use these technologies to reduce human errors in driving, which account for 90 per cent of traffic collisions.