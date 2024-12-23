HT Auto
Honda-Nissan merger on the cards, carmakers set to begin talks: Report

By: Reuters
Updated on: 23 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM
  • Honda Cars and Nissan Motor are considering producing vehicles in one another's factories as part of their plan to deepen ties and potentially merge.
Honda Cars and Nissan Motor, two of the Japanese auto giants, are reported to announce initiation of talks of a possible merger on December 23.
Honda Cars and Nissan Motor, two of the Japanese auto giants, are reported to announce initiation of talks of a possible merger on December 23.

Honda and Nissan are expected on Monday to announce the start of business integration talks, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the carmakers strive to survive a rapidly changing industry landscape.

The two automakers are hosting board meetings on Monday about the talks and will later hold a joint press conference that Nissan's alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors is also expected to attend, the people said.

A merger of the three Japanese brands would create the world's third-largest auto group by vehicle sales after Toyota and Volkswagen, in what would be the biggest industry-reshaping deal since the 2021 formation of Stellantis.

Honda and Nissan have been exploring ways to bolster their partnership, including setting up a joint holding company, as they face growing challenges from Tesla and Chinese rivals, Reuters reported last week.

Also Read : Honda Amaze, Elevate, City to get price hike soon. Check how much they will cost

Honda, Japan's second-biggest automaker, and Nissan, the third-largest, said in March they were considering cooperation on electrification and software development. They agreed to conduct joint research and widened the collaboration to Mitsubishi Motors in August.

Last month, Nissan announced a plan to cut 9,000 jobs and 20% of its global production capacity after its sales plunged in its key China and U.S. markets. Honda also reported a worse-than-expected earnings result due to declining sales in China.

Also watch: Honda Amaze, rival to Maruti Suzuki Dzire, launched in India

Forms of integration being discussed include Honda supplying hybrid vehicles to Nissan and the joint use of Nissan's car assembly factory in Britain, Kyodo News reported on Saturday.

The companies aim to finalise the integration talks in June 2025, public broadcaster NHK reported.

French automaker Renault, Nissan's largest shareholder, is open in principle to a deal and would examine all the implications of a tie-up, sources have said.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST

