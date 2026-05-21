Honda ZR-V set to make its debut in India tomorrow: engine, price, interior expectations

Japanese automaker Honda is set to introduce its newest flagship SUV, the ZR-V, in India tomorrow. The company will introduce the ZR-V alongside the facelift of its flagship sedan, the City . The ZR-V is sold globally in markets including ASEAN, Japan, China, Hong Kong, North America and the Middle-East. Additionally, the SUV will be sold as a completely built-up unit in India, which means it will be priced much higher than the rest of its portfolio.

Honda will launch its global ZR-V flagship SUV in India tomorrow alongside the City facelift. Imported as a CBU, the 2.0L hybrid mid-size SUV is expected to cost around ₹ 40 lakh.

Honda ZR-V: Engine Expectations

The Honda ZR-V is expected to be equipped with a 2.0L four-cylinder double overhead camshaft (DOHC) water-cooled i-VTEC engine working in tandem with an electric motor. The internal combustion engine produces 140 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, whereas the electric motor produces 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. Additionally, the hybrid petrol engine is paired with an e-CVT transmission.

While there is a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine version of the SUV sold in the Middle-East, it is expected to be available with the 2.0L hybrid petrol engine only.

Honda ZR-V: Expected Dimensions

The mid-size hybrid SUV, the ZR-V, is expected to measure 4,567 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and 1,621 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,655 mm. In addition to that, the SUV boasts a ground clearance of 186 mm.

Honda ZR-V: Exterior Expectations

The arrival of the SUV was recently teased on the company’s social media handles. By the looks of it, the Honda ZR-V is expected to look the same as the model being sold globally. The teaser video revealed the front silhouette of the SUV, which showcased L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs), slimmer headlights with the Honda logo at the edge of the front end, placed just above the front grille. The front grille features multiple vertical slats set in front of horizontal slats, along with a honeycomb-mesh lower grille.

Notably, the side profile offers a clean look with pull-type door handles, shark-fin antenna, glossy black cladding on the wheel arches, as well as the lower part of the car. While the SUV is equipped with 18-inch alloys, the India-spec model can potentially get 19-inch alloy wheels on the top variant. The rear of the SUV features wraparound LED taillamps, an integrated rear spoiler, and a chrome strip running between the two taillamps. Moreover, the rear bumper is black, adding contrast to the SUV. Not only that, but the SUV gets a chrome diffuser with two sporty exhaust outlets, with one on each side.

(Also Read: 2026 Honda City facelift teased ahead of launch on May 22)

Honda ZR-V: Interior Expectations

The Honda ZR-V is expected to get a nine-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker sound system by Bose, USB Type-C charging ports, different drive modes including Normal, Sport and Eco, a deceleration paddle selector, front and parking sensors, a multi-view camera and Honda Sensing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functionalities, among others. The interior of the Honda ZR-V is expected to be minimal, similar to the interiors of current Honda cars sold in India.

Honda ZR-V: Price Expectations

The Honda ZR-V is expected to be sold in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU), which would make it pricier than the usual mid-size SUVs available in India. The Honda ZR-V is expected to be priced around the ₹40 lakh mark.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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