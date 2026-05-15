Honda unveils next-gen hybrid prototypes; 15 new hybrid cars due by 2030

After much ado, Honda has changed its course on electric mobility by cancelling several EVs that were in the pipeline. Having revised its product strategy, the Japanese carmaker is now putting hybrid engines at the centre of its global lineup. To this effect, Honda has pulled the covers of two new prototypes that appear to preview the next-gen Accord/Civic sedan as well as the Acura RDX SUV.

Revealed during a global business briefing in Japan on May 14, the Honda Hybrid Sedan Prototype and the Acura Hybrid SUV Prototype will become two of 15 new hybrid cars that the company aims to launch globally by 2030, with a primary focus on the North American market. The two prototypes are scheduled to go on sale within the next two years, and while there are no concrete details, Honda says these will feature an all-new hybrid system due in 2027.

The Honda Hybrid Sedan Prototype brings an aggressive fastback-style silhouette and appears to preview the next-gen Accord or Civic

The sedan brings a fastback-style profile defined by sharp lines that run across the bodywork, sleek surfacing and an aggressive sloping roof. The front fascia sports split-LED headlamps and a trapezoidal grille design, while the rest of the car wears minimal cladding. Towards the rear, you get a sleek connected LED taillamp, an angular tailgate, and a chunky rear diffuser.

The Acura SUV brings a more sculpted look to the table, featuring an aggressive front fascia with sleek LEDs sitting within a black trim and headlamps and bumper intakes fitted below. The roofline is more generous and tapers off into a sporty roof spoiler and broad rear haunches. There is Acura lettering on the tailgate, flanked by V-shaped taillights at both ends.

Next generation hybrid architecture

The Acura Hybrid SUV Prototype features sculpted bodywork with sporty styling and appears to preview the upcoming RDX SUV

Both vehicles will be underpinned by Honda’s next generation hybrid platform, which will also be employed by all new hybrid models launched 2027 onwards. With this, Honda is aiming to cut production costs by 30 per cent, all while targeting a 10 per cent improvement in fuel economy. The system will be accompanied by an electric all-wheel drive unit for more precise dynamics.

The upcoming hybrid models will further feature Honda’s next-gen ADAS system, which is slated to be introduced in 2028. The system is designed to assist in tasks such as acceleration and steering for the course of the entire journey, seamlessly on both expressways and normal roads, based on driver inputs to the navigation system.

Also Read : Tata Sierra EV launch confirmed for Q2 FY26-27, two new nameplates to be introduced by end of year

Honda’s strategy for India

For the Indian market, Honda is looking at mid-size and sub-compact SUVs, with two new products confirmed for 2028. Honda says these future models will be developed keeping Indian customer preferences and market requirements in mind. The carmaker currently sells the Elevate as its only SUV offering on our shores, and is now cashing in on the demand for sub-4m and mid-size SUVs.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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