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Honda to test India-spec cars at its wind tunnel in Japan, secures ARAI and ICAT certification

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2026, 12:00 pm
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ARAI and ICAT have certified Honda’s advanced wind tunnel test facility in Tochigi, Japan, for WLTP certification requirements for Indian models.

Honda
ARAI and ICAT have certified Honda’s advanced wind tunnel test facility in Tochigi, Japan, for WLTP certification requirements for Indian models.
Honda
ARAI and ICAT have certified Honda’s advanced wind tunnel test facility in Tochigi, Japan, for WLTP certification requirements for Indian models.
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Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced that it has secured a Confirmation Certificate from two of the country’s premier automotive testing and certification agencies, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), for its advanced Wind Tunnel Facility at its R&D facility in Tochigi, Japan. The carmaker will conduct testing activities supporting Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) certification requirements for its India-specific cars at the facility.

The Japanese auto OEM has stated that this certification recognises Honda to use of the wind tunnel facility in combination with chassis dynamometer facilities for ‘Vehicle Road Load Determination’ under the established AIS:175 regulatory standard that mandates the adoption of the WLTP from April 1, 2027. The certification marks an important milestone in Honda’s efforts to leverage its global research and development infrastructure to support homologation and regulatory compliance requirements in India, the carmaker claimed.

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The ARAI and ICAT certifications come at a significant time as India is advancing towards implementing WLTP-based testing procedures, which require robust and accurate aerodynamic evaluation to support vehicle efficiency and emission assessments.

Speaking on this announcement, Takashi Nakajima, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “We are pleased to receive this certification from ARAI and ICAT for Honda’s Wind Tunnel Test Facility to be used for testing activities supporting the upcoming WLTP certification requirements. While it is an important milestone, it is also a reflection of Honda’s long-standing commitment to engineering excellence and proactive compliance with evolving regulations."

What is WLTP?

WLTP is a globally recognised vehicle testing procedure, which was developed to provide more equally representative measurements of fuel consumption, energy consumption and exhaust emissions. The system was developed under the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and is already used in various markets such as Europe, Japan and South Korea.

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First Published Date: 16 Jul 2026, 12:00 pm IST

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