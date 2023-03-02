HT Auto
Honda to launch one new model every year in India, to start with upcoming SUV

Japanese auto giant Honda Cars is planning to step up its India plans with launch of new models in coming days. The carmaker has already teased its upcoming SUV for India, which is all set to take on compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others. The new SUV, which is expected to make its debut this summer, will be the first model among several new planned by Honda for India. The carmaker says it plans to launch a new car every year to grow its business in India in coming days.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2023, 15:59 PM
This is the teaser sketch of the upcoming Honda SUV, which will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others in the compact segment.
The new Honda SUV, along with other upcoming cars, will be aimed at the premium segment mostly. It also plans to stop using diesel engines in its cars in future. On the sideline of the launch of Honda City facelift on Thursday, March 2, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO at Honda Cars India, said the carmaer plans to launch new cars which will cost 10 lakh or above in the next few years. "In the passenger vehicle segment more than 40 per cent sales are coming from models priced over 10 lakh. We expect this to grow more. Our focus would be on model introductions in over 10 lakh segment," he said.

Honda currently sells models like City and Amaze sedans in the compact and sub-compact segments, besides WR-V sub-compact SUV and Jazz hatchback. The City is the best-selling model in its segment, while the Amaze too is one of the best-sellers for the Japanese carmaker in India. Together, the two sedans contribute around 60 per cent of Honda overall sales in the country. However, lack of a successful SUV for a long time has hampered Honda's growth in India. In the past, Honda has discontinued more models than most other carmakers have. Some of these models include the likes of CR-V, BR-V and Mobilio.

Besides the upcoming SUV, Honda plans to launch a mix of new models, as well as completely upgrade its existing lineup in the next few years. It also plans to introduce imported models to focus on the premium segment. Honda has not ruled out introducing hydrogen and electric vehicles too in India. Tsumura said, "India is also part of the plan but every market is different depending on infrastructure."

Honda manufactures its cars at the Tapukara facility, located in Rajasthan. The carmaker is planning to increase its capacity from 1.2 lakh units per annum to more than 2 lakh units soon.

