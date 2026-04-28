Honda to launch 2 new models in India next month; City facelift, ZR-V likely on cards

Honda Cars India is gearing up for two new launches for the Indian automotive space. The Japanese carmaker will introduce the City facelift, along with another product that remains under wraps, on May 22. Industry expectations point to the global-spec ZR-V SUV as the likely candidate.

The upcoming Honda City update will mark the second facelift for the fifth-generation sedan sold in India. The current-generation City first arrived in 2020, followed by a mid-cycle refresh in 2023.

Honda City facelift: Expected features

This time, the visual changes are expected to be modest. Revised headlights, updated tail-lamps, refreshed bumpers and a new wheel design are likely to be part of the package. Honda is expected to focus more heavily on cabin equipment, where rivals have moved ahead in recent years.

Likely additions include ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, refreshed software, a fully digital instrument cluster and an optional 360-degree camera.

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Honda City facelift: Engine to remain unchanged

No major mechanical changes are expected for the City facelift. Honda is likely to continue with the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 121 bhp.

The strong-hybrid e:HEV version is also expected to remain on sale with its 126 bhp combined output. Transmission options should continue with manual and CVT choices, depending on the variant.

ZR-V may become Honda’s new flagship SUV

The identity of the second launch remains undisclosed, but the Honda ZR-V is seen as a strong possibility. If introduced here, it is expected to arrive as a full import.

That would place it above the Elevate in Honda’s SUV range and position it as the brand’s flagship utility vehicle in India.

Expected pricing is between ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it against premium five-seat SUVs such as the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq Lounge.

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Unlike the boxier and more upright design of the Elevate, the ZR-V uses smoother crossover styling with rounded proportions. That could help Honda target buyers looking for a more premium urban SUV design.

What May 22 means for Honda

The twin-launch event is important for Honda, as it aims to strengthen both sedan and SUV segments with updated offerings. A better-equipped City and a premium imported SUV are aimed at improving the brand’s appeal in India.

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