Honda rolls out 20 lakh cars made in India since its debut three decades ago

Honda has manufactured 20 lakh cars in India since it made its debut almost three decades ago. It rolled out the 2 millionth unit from its facility in Tapukara today.

Honda Cars India has achieved a major sales milestone. The Japanese auto giant has manufactured 20 lakh cars since its debut in the country. Honda rolled out a City new generation model, its 2 millionth model, today during an event held at its facility in Tapukara, located in Rajasthan, this morning. Honda made its India debut back in 1997 when it operated under the Honda Siel Cars India (HSCI) company. In 2012, the company was renamed as Honda Cars India Limited. Its first manufacturing plant was set up in Greater Noida in 2017 before it was recently shut down. It now manufactures all its cars from its second facility in Rajasthan.

Honda currently manufactures cars like City and Amaze sedans, WR-V SUV and the Jazz hatchback. Out of these four models, Honda offers a hybrid version of the City sedan, which was launched earlier this year. The company also plans to bring in a new compact SUV to the Indian market by next year.

Honda has also discontinued several models that it once sold in India. Some of these cars include the likes of Accord and Civic sedans, CR-V SUV and MPVs like BR-V and Mobilio. It has also discontinued one of its hatchback Brio, which was manufactured till 2019. Honda stopped the production of Civic and CR-V in December, 2020.

Honda is among India's top 10 carmakers. In October, Honda was at seventh place with a market share of around three per cent. Honda sold 9,543 units in October, driven mostly by its sedans. The City and Amaze have been the best-selling models for Honda for the past few years. Honda City is the oldest running model from the carmaker, which completed 25 years in India last month since the first generation model was launched in 1998. The carmaker is yet to make its mark in either small car or the SUV segment compared to other Japanese players like Suzuki or Toyota.

Honda recently launched the hybrid version of the City sedan. It is India's first compact sedan to get the hybrid powertrain which offers EV mode with self-charging facility. Honda's upcoming SUV is also likely to get the e:HEV hybrid powertrain. It will rival the likes of Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara once launched.

