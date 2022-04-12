Honda releases teaser image of brand new electric sports cars, bets big on EVs

Honda may not have exactly made mammoth moves in the world of electric vehicles (EVs) like some of its rivals like Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen or even the luxury brands. But Honda may well be winding down for something sensational and has released a teaser image of two battery-powered sports cars which could, potentially, help it connect big time with performance-oriented drivers in the times to come.

The teaser image released by Honda shows two EVs completely under wraps but indications are that these could be the potential successor to the Honda NSX sold in several global markets. The Japanese company has not divulged any detail about the two models except that these would be high-end offerings and that these would be introduced globally. This means that key markets like North America, China and Europe could be in for something really exciting moving ahead.

At present, Honda has underlined that it has some firm EV plans with 30 models to be introduced globally by 2030. This includes battery-powered commercial vehicles as well as high-value passenger cars. Come 2024 and the spotlight would be on the Honda Prologue SUV that is being jointly developed with GM for the North American market. But while high-end, high-value products like premium electric SUVs and electric sports cars may only target niche buyers, Honda also has a keen eye out for affordable electric cars with the second half of 2020s being a defining time period for the company in this regard.

Honda e electric car is already on sale in several markets across the globe and offers around 280 kms of range. Primarily touted as a capable city commute option, the Honda EV has a small-ish dimension and a retro two-door cabin set up. Currently available in Europe and in Japan, Honda is targeting sales of around 11,000 units globally each year.

