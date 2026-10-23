Honda, Mitsubishi sign MoU for complementary vehicle supply

Japanese automakers Honda and Mitsubishi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a new Honda pickup truck based on the Mitsubishi Triton. The model will mark the first product collaboration between the two automakers involving the supply of vehicles to complement each other's line-ups.

Honda and Mitsubishi Motors will launch a Triton-based pickup in ASEAN markets in 2028, marking their first vehicle supply collaboration. The partnership aims to expand line-ups and boost Mitsubishi’s Thai production

The project marks the first product collaboration between the two companies involving the supply of vehicles to complement each other’s line-ups. The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on August 1, 2024, as part of a broader strategic partnership involving Honda, Mitsubishi and Nissan.

Honda-Mitsubishi partnership could bring more models

The three automakers have been exploring ways to work together across different business areas, including supplying vehicles to one another. The aim is to make better use of their existing product portfolios, expand their model line-ups and respond to changing customer needs and market conditions.

The Mitsubishi Triton will serve as the foundation for Honda’s upcoming pickup. The one-tonne truck features a ladder-frame chassis and is one of Mitsubishi Motors’ key global models, with particularly strong demand across Southeast Asia.

For Honda, the collaboration provides a relatively straightforward way to enter the pickup truck segment in ASEAN. Rather than developing an entirely new vehicle from scratch, the company can use the Triton as a base for its own model and expand its presence in a region where pickup trucks remain an important part of the market.

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Mitsubishi to benefit from higher production volumes

The partnership is also expected to benefit Mitsubishi Motors by increasing production volumes and improving capacity utilisation at its manufacturing facility in Thailand. Supplying the Triton-based pickup to Honda would allow Mitsubishi to make greater use of its existing production capabilities, while helping Honda broaden its portfolio in Southeast Asia.

Both companies identified potential business benefits from the complementary supply arrangement before moving ahead with the latest agreement. The development also marks another step in the wider partnership between Honda, Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan.

The three automakers intend to continue exploring opportunities to share products, technologies and other resources. Such collaborations are expected to help them strengthen their competitiveness while meeting the varied needs of customers across different markets.

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