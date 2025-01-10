Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Launches Elevate Black Edition, Signature Black Edition Suvs. Check Price And What Is Different

Honda Elevate Black Edition, Signature Black Edition launched. Check what is new

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jan 2025, 12:26 PM
Follow us on:
  • Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top-end ZXX variant of the SUV.
Honda Cars has introduced the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition of the Elevate SUV. The special edition are based on the top-end version of the Elevate.

Honda Cars has launched the Elevate SUV with new Black Edition variants in India on Friday (January 10). Wrapped in all-black theme and updated with few changes, the Elevate Black Edition SUV will come at a starting price of 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Black Edition variants are based on the top-end ZX trim of the Elevate SUV. The price of the Signature Black Edition goes up to 16.93 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive variant of the SUV.

The Honda Elevate SUV is the first among the cars sold in India by the Japanese auto giant to get a Black Edition. Honda also sells models like the Amaze, City and City Hybrid. The Elevate SUV, launched in September 2023, is the only SUV in Honda's India portfolio. It competes in the compact SUV segment and rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others. Some of its rivals also offer Black or Dark Edition versions too which include the Creta Knight Edition, Maruti Grand Vitara Black Series and MG Astor Blackstorm SUVs.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Exterior, interior design changes

The Honda Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition come with cosmetic updates that set it apart from the standard variants. The most noticeable change is the new all-black exterior colour scheme. The Elevate also comes with design updates like black alloy wheels and nuts, chrome ascents on the upper grille and silver finish on the front and rear skid plates, door and roof rails. Both the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition get emblems at the rear or on the front fender.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda City
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG RC-6
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The interior of the new variants also get a new all-black theme. The carmaker is offering black leatherette seats with black stitching, black door pads and armrests wrapped in PVC, all-black dashboard to complement its Black Edition badging. The Signature Black Edition also gets rhythmic seven colour ambient lighting.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Features

In terms of features, the Elevate Black Edition will not get anything extra other than what are already offered. It will continue to feature the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, the 7-inch semi-digital driver display, wireless charger, sunroof among others. Safety features will include ADAS pack along with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Hold Assist and more.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Engine, transmission

Nothing has changed under the hood of the Honda Elevate Black Edition. The SUV will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a six speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Both the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition will get manual and CVT transmission variants. The engine is capable of churning out 120 bhp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Price

The Honda Elevate Black Edition manual variant is priced at 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom) while the CVT variant costs 16.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Signature Black Edition is about 20,000 more expensive than the Black Edition in both manual and CVT versions.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2025, 11:55 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS