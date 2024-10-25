Honda India recalls over 92,000 old and new cars to replace faulty fuel pump

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has issued a voluntary recall to replace the fuel pump in 90,468 cars. The automaker said the campaign will additionally cover 2,204 units of old models, which have undergone this part change earlier as a spare part. The recall campaign affects all major models from the automaker, new and discontinued, including the Honda City , Amaze , Brio, BR-V, WR-V , Jazz , and Accord. The new Honda Elevate as well as the older Mobilio are not part of the campaign.

The recall campaign affects all major models from the automaker, new and discontinued, including the Honda City, Amaze, Brio, BR-V, WR-V, Jazz, and Ac

Honda Fuel Pump Recall

The preventive recall campaign affects cars manufactured between September 2017 and June 2018. Honda says the fuel pumps installed may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting. The automaker will carry out the replacement free of cost at Honda India’s dealerships across the country in a phased manner starting from November 5, 2024. The owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted individually, the carmaker said in a statement.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2024 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched at ₹12.86 lakh. Check what's new

Model Production Year Units Affected Amaze 19-09-2017 ~ 30-06-2018 18,851 Brio 08-08-2017 ~ 27-06-2018 3,317 BR-V 26-09-2017 ~ 14-06-2018 4,386 City 04-09-2017 ~ 29-06-2018 32,872 Jazz 04-09-2017 ~ 29-06-2018 16,744 WR-V 05-09-2017 ~ 30-06-2018 14,298 Accord, Amaze, Brio, BR-V, City, Civic, Jazz, WR-V Spare Parts Changed 2,204

Customers can also check if their vehicle is a part of the recall by submitting their 17-character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s website. Furthermore, customers who may have bought the fuel pump assembly from authorised Honda Cars dealerships over the counter between June 2017 and October 2023 can also get their vehicles checked through Honda Cars dealerships.

The India recall old and new models manufactured between September 2017 and June 2018

Honda Global Fuel Pump Recall

Incidentally, Honda has also issued a recall in the US recently for a fuel leak due to a cracked fuel pump. The recall affects models including the Accord, Civic, and Hybrid models, amounting to a total of 720,810 models being affected. According to the details provided to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the faulty production of high-pressure fuel pumps resulted in cracks and can worsen when the pump is functioning. This can lead to fuel leaks leading to a risk of injury.

Vehicle recalls are a responsible way for manufacturers to handle defects in vehicles. It not only ensures timely replacement of parts but also ensures accountability on the automaker's end for the vehicle sold.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: