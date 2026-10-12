If you are planning to buy the Honda Elevate, while at the same time also considering the Skoda Kushaq, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq: How much EMI to pay

The Honda Elevate is priced between ₹11.80 lakh and ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Skoda Kushaq is priced between ₹10.69 lakh and ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI between these two SUVs, we have considered the base and top-end pricing of both models. For the Honda Elevate, the base and top trims are SV and ZX+ Black CVT, respectively, while for the Skoda Kushaq, these are the 1.0L Classic+ and 1.5L Monte Carlo DSG, respectively.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Honda Elevate SV ₹ 11.80 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 37,799 Honda Elevate ZX+ Black CVT ₹ 18.40 lakh ₹ 58,941 Skoda Kushaq 1.0L Classic+ ₹ 10.69 lakh ₹ 34,243 Skoda Kushaq 1.5L Monte Carlo DSG ₹ 19.19 lakh ₹ 61,471

According to the calculation, the Honda Elevate commands a monthly EMI between ₹37,799 and ₹58,941, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq commands a monthly EMI between ₹34,243 and ₹61,471, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, offers and discounts applicable, the rate of interest, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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