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Honda Cars India launched the new Elevate facelift in the country just a few days ago, in an attempt to revamp the SUV's appeal. The Honda Elevate is positioned in a segment which is one of the most competitive categories of the Indian passenger vehicle. The SUV competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, alongside other models like Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Tekton, etc. Now, with the launch of the updated version, which comes with a host of design tweaks and revised features, the Honda Elevate has revamped its competition with rivals.
If you are planning to buy the Honda Elevate, while at the same time also considering the Skoda Kushaq, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.
The Honda Elevate is priced between ₹11.80 lakh and ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Skoda Kushaq is priced between ₹10.69 lakh and ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
To calculate and compare the monthly EMI between these two SUVs, we have considered the base and top-end pricing of both models. For the Honda Elevate, the base and top trims are SV and ZX+ Black CVT, respectively, while for the Skoda Kushaq, these are the 1.0L Classic+ and 1.5L Monte Carlo DSG, respectively.
The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.
|Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq: Monthly EMI comparison
|Model & variant
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Honda Elevate SV
|₹11.80 lakh
|9.5%
|36 months
|₹37,799
|Honda Elevate ZX+ Black CVT
|₹18.40 lakh
|₹58,941
|Skoda Kushaq 1.0L Classic+
|₹10.69 lakh
|₹34,243
|Skoda Kushaq 1.5L Monte Carlo DSG
|₹19.19 lakh
|₹61,471
According to the calculation, the Honda Elevate commands a monthly EMI between ₹37,799 and ₹58,941, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq commands a monthly EMI between ₹34,243 and ₹61,471, depending on the variant.
However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, offers and discounts applicable, the rate of interest, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the repayment tenure selected, etc.
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