Honda Cars India launched the updated iteration of the Elevate SUV, which comes with a host of subtle yet meaningful changes across the exterior and interior. The new Honda Elevate facelift is priced between ₹11.80 lakh and ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. While its exterior and interior have received a few changes, the powertrain remains the same.

The Honda Elevate is positioned in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive ones. Some of the key rivals in this category are Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc. With this facelift, the Honda Elevate surely ramped up the competition against these rivals.

If you are planning to buy the Honda Elevate while also considering the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI these two SUVs would command.

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top-end variants of both Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Honda Elevate SV ₹ 11.80 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 37,799 Honda Elevate ZX+ Black CVT ₹ 18.40 lakh ₹ 58,941 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma MT ₹ 10.76 lakh ₹ 34,483 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+ (O) ₹ 19.77 lakh ₹ 63,342

According to the calculation, the Honda Elevate commands a monthly EMI between ₹37,799 and ₹58,941, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara commands a monthly EMI between ₹34,483 and ₹63,342, depending on the variant.

However, the consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, available offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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