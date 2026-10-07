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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Elevate Vs Hyundai Creta: Monthly Emi Comparison

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 07 Oct 2026, 14:37 pm
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Honda Elevate competes with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara etc., among others.

Honda Elevate competes with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara etc., among others.
Honda Elevate
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Honda Cars India has just launched the Elevate facelift in India, which comes with subtle yet meaningful updates on the design and feature front. The overall silhouette of the SUV remains similar, while mechanically it remains unchanged as well. With the updated version, the Honda Elevate, which is a key product from the brand in one of the most competitive segments of the Indian passenger vehicle market, is aiming to revise its competition with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, among others.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Honda Elevate ₹ 11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.91 - 20.46 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,300/ month
Check Eligibility
MG Astor ₹ 9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹12,900/ month
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Lexus ES 350h ₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹86,500/ month
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BMW 3 Series LWB ₹ 60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹79,200/ month
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.77 - 19.77 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,100/ month
Check Eligibility

If you are planning to buy the Honda Elevate and considering the Hyundai Creta as well, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI these two SUVs would command.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Honda Elevate facelift and the Hyundai Creta, we have considered the base and top-end prices of both SUVs. The loan amount has been taken as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures are considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Monthly EMi comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Honda Elevate SV 11.80 lakh9.5%36 months 37,799
Honda Elevate ZX+ Black CVT 18.40 lakh 58,941
Hyundai Creta E 10.91 lakh 34,948
Hyundai Creta King Lounge Edition Diesel AT DT 20.46 lakh 65,539

According to the calculation, the Honda Elevate SUV commands a monthly EMI between 37,799 and 58,941, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta commands a monthly EMI between 34,948 and 65,539, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, available offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure opted for, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2026, 14:37 pm IST
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