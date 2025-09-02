Honda Elevate updated with new interior colour, grille option

CNG Honda Cars India has updated the Elevate SUV with subtle styling updates right in time for the festive season. The Honda Elevate now comes with fresh interior colour options, along with enhanced styling elements, all of which aim to improve the appeal of the compact SUV for buyers. The updates arrive at the same prices with the range starting at ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Elevate comes with the new Ivory colour option in the cabin, while the top variant comes with a new grille for an enhanced look.

Honda Elevate ZX: New Grille

The Elevate now comes with the optional new Alpha-Bold Plus Grille on the top-spec ZX trim, which can be added as an accessory on the V and VX trims. Moreover, the V, VX, and ZX variants now get the Crystal Black paint scheme, in addition to the existing colour lineup. Customers can also opt for the new 360-degree surround view camera and the 7-colour ambient lighting feature as optional upgrades.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Astor 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Bigster 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Honda Elevate and Amaze now available with retrofitted CNG kits

The top-spec Elevate ZX gets the new Ivory colour scheme, which will be available in addition to Tan and Black interior colour options

Honda Elevate: New Interior Colour

Inside, Honda has introduced new colour options with the top-spec Elevate ZX now available with the ivory colour scheme. This features ivory leatherette seats, soft-touch inserts on the door lining and the instrument panel. The new Ivory interior will be available alongside the Tan and Black colour options for the cabin. The Elevate ZX Ivory trim is priced from ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the Honda Elevate V and VX trims, the cabin now gets black fabric upholstery, which replaces the older shadow beige upholstery. These trims also get Ivory-coloured soft-touch inserts on the door lining and dashboard for a dual-tone appearance. The Elevate V is priced from ₹12.39 lakh onwards, while the VX variant is priced from ₹14.14 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition gets the new Alpha-Bold Plus Grille, while the cabin now gets the 7-colour ambient lighting feature

Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition

The Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition gets the new Alpha-Bold Plus grille as standard, while the exterior continues to be available in a fully blacked-out avatar, with chrome and silver accents. The cabin gets the all-black treatment as well, extending to the dashboard, black soft-touch door pads and armrests, and black leather upholstery. That said, the automaker has now introduced 7-colour ambient lighting on the special edition version.

Speaking on the updated Elevate, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The Honda Elevate is a very successful model and has been greatly appreciated by customers for its versatility in both the domestic and export markets. With the introduction of the new ZX grade with ivory interiors and new enhancements across all grades, it is our endeavour to offer more choices to customers during the festive period and warmly welcome them into the Honda family."

The Honda Elevate gets no changes to its mechanicals apart from the visual enhancements

Honda Elevate: Specifications

While the upgrades are cosmetic, there’s no change in the powertrain of the SUV. The Honda Elevate draws power from a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT automatic. The compact SUV is available with a CNG option, retrofitted at the dealership. The top-spec Elevate ZX comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, while the model gets six airbags as standard. Other features include a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, LaneWatch camera, traction control, hill start assist, Emergency Stop Signal, connected tech and more.

Honda is offering a 3-year/Unlimited kilometre warranty as standard with the Elevate, which can be extended up to seven years, and an anytime warranty of up to 10 years. There’s also roadside assistance available from the date of purchase.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: