Honda Elevate SUV has waiting period of nearly four months even before launch

Honda Cars is all set to launch the Elevate SUV, its first in years in India, weeks before the upcoming festive season. The Japanese auto giant has already started to accept bookings for the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival. According to latest information, the Elevate SUV has already garnered a healthy number in terms of bookings. In fact, sources say that one may have to wait up to four months to drive home the latest Honda SUV once it hits the roads.

Honda Elevate SUV is expected to launch in India in September. The bookings for the Elevate SUV was opened in July by the carmaker. Honda Elevate SUV made its official debut in June. It is the first compact SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India, which has been developed specifically for the Indian customers and will hit be launched here first ahead of other countries. Honda's foray into the compact SUV segment is relatively late considering how some of the Korean rivals as well as fellow Japanese carmakers have already got a stronghold in the segment.

Honda will offer the Elevate SUV in four variants called the SV, V, VX and ZX. The Elevate SUV will be offered in seven single colour options which include Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Phoenix Orange Pearl. There will be three dual-tone options available on the CVT variants which include Phoenix Orange Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Platinum White Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof and Radiant Red Metallic with Crystal Black Pearl Roof.

Under the hood, the Elevate SUV will be offered with a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, which is also used for the Honda City sedan. This engine churns out 121 PS of power and 145.1 Nm torque. The engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and there is an advanced CVT on offer. Honda has recently revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the Elevate SUV. Honda says that the Elevate SUV has a mileage of 15.31 kmpl in manual variants while the CVT versions will offer 16.92 kmpl of mileage.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV unveiled in India: First Look

In terms of size, the Honda Elevate SUV is bigger than Hyundai Creta. It stands 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height along with 220 mm of ground clearance, which is around 30 mm more than the Korean rival. The Elevate also offers 458 litres of boot space.

Honda Elevate will also become the latest compact SUV to offer ADAS through its Honda Sensing technology, also used in City. In fact, the Elevate SUV is going to be the only model in India to be offered with ADAS functionality even in the manual variants.

