Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition starts reaching dealerships

Honda Cars India recently launched Black Editions of the Elevate in the Indian market. Now, the special edition models have started reaching the dealerships. The Elevate Black Edition SUV will come at a starting price of ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Black Edition variants are based on the top-end ZX trim of the Elevate SUV. The price of the Signature Black Edition goes up to ₹16.93 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive variant of the SUV.