Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition starts reaching dealerships

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2025, 08:24 AM
  • Honda Elevate is sold only with a petrol engine in the Indian market.
Honda Elevate Black Edition
Honda Cars has introduced the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition of the Elevate SUV. The special edition are based on the top-end version of the Elevate.

Honda Cars India recently launched Black Editions of the Elevate in the Indian market. Now, the special edition models have started reaching the dealerships. The Elevate Black Edition SUV will come at a starting price of 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Black Edition variants are based on the top-end ZX trim of the Elevate SUV. The price of the Signature Black Edition goes up to 16.93 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive variant of the SUV.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2025, 08:24 AM IST

