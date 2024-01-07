Honda Elevate prices hiked for the new year by up to 58,000

Honda Cars India has hiked prices for the new Elevate compact SUV by up to ₹58,000. This is the first price increase on the Honda Elevate since its launch last year and prices now start from ₹11.58 lakh, going up to ₹16.48 lakh for the top-spec dual-tone variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new prices are now listed on the company’s website. The Honda website lists an additional ₹8,000 for the pearl colour option.

The hike is in line with Honda’s announcement in December 2023 to increase prices for the new year. It also marked the end of the Elevate’s introductory prices ranging between ₹11 lakh and ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has gotten off to a good start and the model recently crossed the 20,000 sales mark.

A stretched and clean dashboard design inside the Honda Elevate lends the interiors a mature appeal

Honda Elevate: Engine Specifications

The Honda Elevate is offered with only the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned to produce 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

Honda Elevate: Features

The model is decently packed with features and gets a 10.25-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also wireless charging, Honda Connect, soft-touch door and dashboard inserts, and a 7-inch TFT digital instrument console.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Honda Elevate: Safety

The Honda Elevate also comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), multi-angle rearview cameras, reverse parking sensors, and more. The SUV is offered in four trims - SV, V, VX and ZX with all but the base variants.

The Elevate takes on several offerings including the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. The model will soon face heat from the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift, set to arrive later this month.

First Published Date: