Honda Elevate in stunning Crystal Pearl Black: Made in India for Japan

The Honda Elevate , sold as the WR-V in the Japanese markets gets a few things which differ from what the Elevate gets in India. A few pictures from what looks like a privately owned vehicle show what the car looks like in a paint shade that Honda does not offer in India.

In the images, the Honda Elevate can be seen with a Japan-spec grille and a Crystal Black colour. The grille garnish is also different from the plain version offered in India.

Even though the vehicle is manufactured in India and exported to Japan, Honda does not offer an option for the black shade. Apart from this the Japan spec version also gets a UV & IR cut front windshield which helps reduce heating inside the cabin, a useful feature for the harsh summers of India.

The Honda Elevate misses out on the black paint shade in Indian markets.

Honda Elevate: Engine

Honda Elevate gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that produces 119 bhp and a peak torque output of 145 Nm. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT gearbox. These are some of the best numbers in the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engines category.

Honda Elevate: Features

The list of features in the Elevate are adequate, but not exquisite, which for the price can be justified. It gets features such as level 2 ADAS which functions via only a front camera, hill hold assist, ESC, traction control and 6 airbags. Convenience features include auto headlamps, a single pane sunroof, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, up to 8 speakers, a 10.2-inch infotainment system and LED headlamps as well as LED fog lamps.

Honda Elevate: Pricing

The Honda Elevate retails in four variants in India- SV, V, VX, and ZX. In Japan, the variants are X, Z and Z+. In India, the price of the Honda Elevate is between ₹11.58 lakh and ₹16.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

