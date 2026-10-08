Honda Elevate in mind? Variant-wise price, booking and delivery details explained

Honda Cars India has launched the 2026 Honda Elevate facelift in India, which is available at a starting price of ₹11.80 lakh (ex-showroom), with the pricing going up to ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda SUV now boasts updated exterior styling and new features, while also offering a spacious cabin. However, mechanically it remains the same as before.

Here’s how you can book the new Honda Elevate, how much you need to pay, and when deliveries are expected to begin.

If you are planning to buy the new Honda Elevate, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you detailing the variant-wise price, booking and delivery details.

Honda Elevate: Variant-wise price list

The 2026 Honda Elevate facelift is offered in six core variants. The ex-showroom prices begin at ₹11.80 lakh for the entry-level SV trim and extend to ₹18.40 lakh for the top-spec ZX+ Black edition automatic trim.

Honda Elevate: Variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) Variant 1.5L Petrol MT 1.5L Petrol CVT SV Rs. 11.80 lakh NA V Rs. 12.29 lakh Rs. 13.79 lakh VX Rs. 13.93 lakh Rs. 15.39 lakh ZX Rs. 15.39 lakh Rs. 16.89 lakh ZX+ Rs. 16.80 lakh Rs. 18.30 lakh ZX+ Black Rs. 16.90 lakh Rs. 18.40 lakh

Honda Elevate: Booking & delivery

Honda Elevate has been available for bookings for quite some time now. It can be booked online and offline, both. Interested buyers can book the SUV by visiting the official Honda Cars India website as well as the authorised dealerships. The SUV can be booked at a token amount of ₹21,000. On Honda India’s website, customers can book the Elevate, download the brochure, book a test drive, or make an enquiry for a callback. They can configure the preferred variant, powertrain combination, colour, etc.

Honda has confirmed that the new Elevate is already available for deliveries. However, the delivery timing would vary depending on the variant and colour chosen. Also, the waiting period for the SUV may vary depending on the customer's city.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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