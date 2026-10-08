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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Elevate In Mind? Variant Wise Price, Booking And Delivery Details Explained

Honda Elevate in mind? Variant-wise price, booking and delivery details explained

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 08 Oct 2026, 11:01 am
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Here’s how you can book the new Honda Elevate, how much you need to pay, and when deliveries are expected to begin.

The all-new Honda Elevate in its latest Nordic Forest Pearl shade.
Honda Elevate
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
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Honda Cars India has launched the 2026 Honda Elevate facelift in India, which is available at a starting price of 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom), with the pricing going up to 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda SUV now boasts updated exterior styling and new features, while also offering a spacious cabin. However, mechanically it remains the same as before.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Honda Elevate ₹ 11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility
MG Astor ₹ 9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹12,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.91 - 20.46 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,300/ month
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,800/ month
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.77 - 19.77 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,100/ month
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Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,400/ month
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If you are planning to buy the new Honda Elevate, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you detailing the variant-wise price, booking and delivery details.

Honda Elevate: Variant-wise price list

The 2026 Honda Elevate facelift is offered in six core variants. The ex-showroom prices begin at 11.80 lakh for the entry-level SV trim and extend to 18.40 lakh for the top-spec ZX+ Black edition automatic trim.

Honda Elevate: Variant-wise prices (ex-showroom)
Variant1.5L Petrol MT1.5L Petrol CVT
SVRs. 11.80 lakhNA
VRs. 12.29 lakhRs. 13.79 lakh
VXRs. 13.93 lakhRs. 15.39 lakh
ZXRs. 15.39 lakhRs. 16.89 lakh
ZX+Rs. 16.80 lakhRs. 18.30 lakh
ZX+ BlackRs. 16.90 lakhRs. 18.40 lakh

Honda Elevate: Booking & delivery

Honda Elevate has been available for bookings for quite some time now. It can be booked online and offline, both. Interested buyers can book the SUV by visiting the official Honda Cars India website as well as the authorised dealerships. The SUV can be booked at a token amount of 21,000. On Honda India’s website, customers can book the Elevate, download the brochure, book a test drive, or make an enquiry for a callback. They can configure the preferred variant, powertrain combination, colour, etc.

Honda has confirmed that the new Elevate is already available for deliveries. However, the delivery timing would vary depending on the variant and colour chosen. Also, the waiting period for the SUV may vary depending on the customer's city.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2026, 11:01 am IST
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