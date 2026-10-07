Honda Elevate facelift mileage revealed

Honda Cars India has revealed the claimed fuel efficiency figures of the updated Elevate SUV. The facelifted Honda Elevate continues with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as before and is available with both manual and CVT automatic gearbox options. The manual version returns a claimed 15.31kmpl, while the CVT variant delivers 16.61kmpl.

Honda has introduced the updated Elevate after a three-year gap, bringing a host of design, feature and cabin upgrades to the mid-size SUV. Prices for the new Honda Elevate start at ₹11.80 lakh (ex-showroom), while the range-topping ZX+ variant is priced at ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate facelift mileage explained

The six-speed manual version of the Honda Elevate facelift has a claimed fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl. The CVT automatic, meanwhile, returns 16.61kmpl under the claimed test cycle.

While the manual's efficiency figure remains unchanged, the CVT is marginally less efficient than the outgoing model. The previous Elevate CVT had a claimed mileage of 16.92kmpl.

The Elevate continues to use a naturally aspirated petrol engine rather than adopting a turbocharged or hybrid powertrain. Honda has instead focused on improving the SUV's equipment levels and cabin experience with this update.

Honda Elevate facelift gets a feature-loaded cabin

One of the biggest changes to the updated Elevate is inside the cabin. Honda has added ventilation for both the front and rear seats, a feature that should make the SUV more comfortable, particularly in India's hot weather.

The driver gets an eight-way electrically adjustable seat, while the front passenger seat gets four-way electric adjustment. The facelift also introduces a 360-degree surround-view camera, along with front parking sensors, supplementing the existing rear parking sensors and camera.

CVT variants get an electronic parking brake with auto hold, adding further convenience in stop-and-go traffic.

The dashboard has also been redesigned with an ivory-black colour theme, soft-touch materials, updated decorative elements and piano-black finishes around the air vents. Higher variants receive wrap-around ambient lighting, while other additions include illuminated vanity mirror lights, Type-C charging ports and an upgraded eight-speaker audio system.

Exterior design receives a refresh

Honda has retained the Elevate's overall proportions, but several exterior elements have been redesigned. The SUV now features a new mesh grille with gloss-black detailing, while the Honda badge has been repositioned onto the leading edge of the bonnet.

The LED lighting setup has also been revised. The SUV gets tri-bar LED position lights positioned above the headlamps, giving the front-end a more distinctive appearance. At the rear, the facelift introduces a full-width LED light bar connecting the tail lamps.

New 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and revised roof rails round off the exterior updates.

Honda has also introduced a new Nordic Forest Pearl exterior colour, which can be paired with a Crystal Black Pearl roof. The Elevate is now available in seven exterior colour options.

Despite the styling changes, the SUV's dimensions remain unchanged. It measures 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height, with a 2,650mm wheelbase. Ground clearance stands at 220mm.

Same 1.5-litre petrol engine retained

Under the bonnet, the Honda Elevate facelift continues with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine produces 121bhp and 145Nm of peak torque.

Customers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic transmission with seven-speed paddle shifts. With no mechanical changes to the powertrain, the facelift remains positioned as a conventional petrol-powered SUV in its segment.

Safety features

The SUV comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. Honda's ACE body structure is also part of the safety package.

Interestingly, CVT variants get disc brakes on all four wheels, adding to the braking hardware offered with the automatic versions.

Honda Elevate facelift warranty

Honda is offering the updated Elevate with a standard three-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty. Customers can extend the coverage to seven years with unlimited kilometres.

The company is also offering its Anytime Warranty programme, which extends coverage for up to 10 years or 1,20,000km.

With the facelift, Honda has focused on making the Elevate more feature-rich and upmarket while retaining its naturally aspirated petrol engine and existing transmission options. The updated SUV continues to compete in India's crowded mid-size SUV segment, where it goes up against models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster and Tata Sierra.

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