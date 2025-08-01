Honda Elevate Elite Pack launched with 360-degree camera, ambient lighting

Honda Cars India has introduced the new ‘ Elite Pack’ on the Elevate SUV, bringing new features to select variants. The new Honda Elevate Elite Pack adds a 360-degree camera and seven-colour ambient lighting at no additional cost, as part of ‘The Great Honda Fest’ campaign. The Honda Elevate range is priced from ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

In addition to the Elevate Elite Pack, the automaker has started The Great Honda Fest bringing offers and benefits on the Amaze, City, and Elevate, for the festive period.

360-Degree Camera Available As An Accessory On Elevate & Amaze

Honda is also offering the 360-degree camera on the Honda Amaze and Elevate as an accessory. The feature will be available at an additional cost and will be retrofitted at the dealership. The third-party 360-degree surround vision camera will come with a two-year warranty from the supplier, from the date of purchase.

Honda's latest offers and benefits are available across its complete range

The 360-degree camera is one of the few features that customers asked for on the Honda Elevate. The automaker does offer the Lane Watch Camera on the higher variants. The new feature should make the model more lucrative for new buyers.

Commenting on the campaign, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, "Festivals are a time of joy and celebration, and with the start of ‘The Great Honda Fest’, we want to make this season even more special for our customers. This year, along with exciting offers and schemes on Honda cars, we are introducing new tech solutions in our accessory line-up for Elevate and Amaze, adding more value, comfort, and safety to every drive. We urge all our customers to visit a Honda dealership near them to avail these benefits & schemes."

'The Great Honda Fest’ Offers

Honda is offering a host of attractive schemes and benefits on the Amaze, City, and Elevate, under The Great Honda Fest. The automaker has not specified the details of the schemes during the festive period. The special offers and benefits will be available at all of Honda’s authorised dealerships across the country. Make sure to check with your local Honda showroom for the best deal.

