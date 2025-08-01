HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Elevate Elite Pack Launched With 360 Degree Camera, Ambient Lighting

Honda Elevate Elite Pack launched with 360-degree camera, ambient lighting

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2025, 16:50 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

In addition to the Elevate Elite Pack, the automaker has started The Great Honda Fest bringing offers and benefits on the Amaze, City, and Elevate, for the festive period.

Honda Elevate Elite Pack
The Honda Elevate Elite Pack will come with the 360-degree camera and ambient lighting at no additional cost
Honda Elevate Elite Pack
The Honda Elevate Elite Pack will come with the 360-degree camera and ambient lighting at no additional cost
View Personalised Offers on
Honda Elevate arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Honda Cars India has introduced the new ‘Elite Pack’ on the Elevate SUV, bringing new features to select variants. The new Honda Elevate Elite Pack adds a 360-degree camera and seven-colour ambient lighting at no additional cost, as part of ‘The Great Honda Fest’ campaign. The Honda Elevate range is priced from 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

360-Degree Camera Available As An Accessory On Elevate & Amaze

Honda is also offering the 360-degree camera on the Honda Amaze and Elevate as an accessory. The feature will be available at an additional cost and will be retrofitted at the dealership. The third-party 360-degree surround vision camera will come with a two-year warranty from the supplier, from the date of purchase.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
MG Astor
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Bigster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Bigster
Engine Icon1299 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Honda City Hybrid gets a price cut, more affordable by 1 lakh

Honda Elevate City Amaze
Honda's latest offers and benefits are available across its complete range
Honda Elevate City Amaze
Honda's latest offers and benefits are available across its complete range

The 360-degree camera is one of the few features that customers asked for on the Honda Elevate. The automaker does offer the Lane Watch Camera on the higher variants. The new feature should make the model more lucrative for new buyers.

Commenting on the campaign, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, "Festivals are a time of joy and celebration, and with the start of ‘The Great Honda Fest’, we want to make this season even more special for our customers. This year, along with exciting offers and schemes on Honda cars, we are introducing new tech solutions in our accessory line-up for Elevate and Amaze, adding more value, comfort, and safety to every drive. We urge all our customers to visit a Honda dealership near them to avail these benefits & schemes."

'The Great Honda Fest’ Offers

Honda is offering a host of attractive schemes and benefits on the Amaze, City, and Elevate, under The Great Honda Fest. The automaker has not specified the details of the schemes during the festive period. The special offers and benefits will be available at all of Honda’s authorised dealerships across the country. Make sure to check with your local Honda showroom for the best deal.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2025, 16:50 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.