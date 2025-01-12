Honda Elevate Black Edition vs Hyundai Creta Knight Edition: Which SUV will you pick

Along with the rising popularity of SUVs, the India automotive market is witnessing another key change, a shift in preference towards black coloured vehicles. Primarily driven by young age customers, the demand for black vehicles have risen over the past years. According to reports, the demand for black vehicles has risen from 14.8 per cent in 2021 to 20.2 per cent in 2024. With this growing demand, automakers in the country are now expanding their lineups with special editions featuring a black theme. The latest to join the trend is Honda Elevate Black Edition.

Based on the ZX trim level of the compact SUV from the Japanese carmaker, the Honda Elevate Black edition features an all black theme both on the outside and inside. The Elevate Black Edition takes on other special edition SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta Knight edition. Here’s a quick look at how the two special edition SUVs compare.

Honda Elevate Black Edition vs Hyundai Creta Knight Edition: Exterior

The Honda Elevate Black Edition is offered in two special trims based on the ZX trim level of the SUV. The Black Edition of the SUV features all-black exterior colour scheme with black 17 inch alloy wheels and nuts, black door handles, chrome ascents on the upper grille and silver finish on the front and rear skid plates, door and roof rails along with a black edition badges on the fenders and the boot. Meanwhile, the Signature Black Edition of the Elevate features black ascents on the upper grille with dark grey finish on the front and rear skid plates and Signature Edition badges on the fenders and the boot.

Interestingly, the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition gets two colour options, black and Titan Grey along with options for dual tone colour option with both the paint choices. The dark-themed Creta Knight-edition gets a blacked out front grille and the Hyundai logos at the front and rear are also blacked out. A special Knight emblem and 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers are also part of the kit. There are also some accessories on this edition including black front and rear skid plates, C-Pillar garnishes, roof rails, a rear spoiler and ORVMs.

Honda Elevate Black Edition vs Hyundai Creta Knight Edition: Interior

Regardless of which edition you go for, the Honda Elevate Black Edition gets a new all-black theme. The carmaker is offering black leatherette seats with black stitching, black door pads and armrests wrapped in PVC, all-black dashboard to complement its Black Edition badging. Besides these changes, everything else remains similar to the regular ZX variant. The Black Edition continues to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, the 7-inch semi-digital driver display, a wireless charger and a sunroof among others.

The Creta Knight edition gets an all-black treatment as well. This includes black leather seats with brass piping and stitching. There are also brass-coloured inserts on the inside. Also included as part of the kit is a leather-wrapped steering and a gear shift knob with brass stitching and sporty-looking metal pedals.

Honda Elevate Black Edition vs Hyundai Creta Knight Edition: Price

Honda is offering the Elevate in two new variants. There is the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition. They are based on the top-end ZX variants and are offered in both manual as well as CVT automatic gearbox. The Black Edition is priced at ₹15.51 lakh, ex-showroom, whereas the CVT version costs ₹16.73 lakh. The Signature Black Edition costs ₹15.71 lakh and ₹16.93 lakh for the CVT version.

The Creta Knight Edition starts at ₹14.62 lakh for the petrol S(O) with manual transmission and goes up to ₹20.42 lakh for the diesel SX(O) with automatic transmission and dual tone paint option.

