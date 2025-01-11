Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Elevate Black Edition starts reaching dealerships, deliveries to start soon

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Jan 2025, 10:55 AM
  • Honda Elevate Black Edition does not get any mechanical changes.
Honda Cars has introduced the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition of the Elevate SUV. The special edition are based on the top-end version of the Elevate. (Twitter/vivek_gupta17)

Honda Elevate Black Edition was recently introduced in the Indian market. It is essentially a blacked-out version of the Elevate with few enhancements. Now, the new version of the Elevate has started arriving at the dealerships so deliveries are all-set to start very soon.

What is the price of the Honda Elevate Black Editions?

Honda is offering the Elevate in two new variants. There is the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition. They are based on the top-end ZX variants and are offered in both manual as well as CVT automatic gearbox. The Black Edition is priced at 15.51 lakh whereas the CVT version costs 16.73 lakh. The Signature Black Edition costs 15.71 lakh and 16.93 lakh for the CVT version. All prices are ex-showroom.

Watch: Honda Elevate Black Edition, Signature Black Edition | Price, features, engine, specs | Key changes

What are the exterior changes to the Honda Elevate Black Editions?

The new special editions get all-black exterior colour scheme. The Elevate also comes with design updates like black alloy wheels and nuts, chrome ascents on the upper grille and silver finish on the front and rear skid plates, door and roof rails. Both the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition get emblems at the rear or on the front fender.

What are the interior changes to the Honda Elevate Black Editions?

The interior of the new variants also get a new all-black theme. The carmaker is offering black leatherette seats with black stitching, black door pads and armrests wrapped in PVC, all-black dashboard to complement its Black Edition badging.

(Read more: Honda stuns CES 2025 with two new EV concept cars. Check what they offer)

What are the features of the Honda Elevate Black Editions?

In terms of features, the Elevate Black Edition will not get anything extra other than what is already offered. It will continue to feature the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, the 7-inch semi-digital driver display, a wireless charger, and a sunroof among others. Safety features will include an ADAS pack along with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Hold Assist and more. The Signature Edition also gets rhythmic seven-colour ambient lighting.

What are the specifications of the Honda Elevate Black Editions?

Nothing has changed under the hood of the Honda Elevate Black Edition. The SUV will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Both the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition will get manual and CVT transmission variants. The engine is capable of churning out 120 bhp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2025, 10:00 AM IST
