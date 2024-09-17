Honda Elevate Apex vs Hyundai Creta Knight: The rivalling contrast editions

HT Auto
The Honda Elevate Apex Edition introduces a fresh white theme and premium interior updates, costing ₹15,000 more than the standard model.
...
The two rivals competing in the CSUV segment both are priced similarly and get popular features such as sunroof and automatic climate control.

Honda has launched the Elevate Apex Edition, porting brand new a white theme. The Honda Elevate Apex edition features subtle changes on the interior and the exterior. The Honda Elevate was first launched in September in the Indian markets in 2023. Based on the ‘V’ and the ‘VX’ trim level, the Apex Edition costs an additional 15,000 over the standard model.

Hyundai Creta also recently got a special edition called the Knight Edition. On the contrary the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition contrasts the Elevate Apex with a dark theme. The Creta Knight Edition gets over 21 new changes on the exterior and interior. Other than the cosmetic updates, both the SUVs remain the same mechanically. Here is a comparison of the two SUVs with what they offer.

Also Read : All-black Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched, priced from 14.51 lakh

Specifications Comparison Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta
Engine 1498.0 cc 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,Diesel
Check detailed comparison

Honda Elevate Apex vs Hyundai Creta Knight: Exterior

The Honda Elevate Apex Edition gets exclusive apex edition fender badges and an tailgate emblem. There is a front spolier offered on this edition, a side under spoiler and a rear lower garnish. These spoiler get a peral black colour theme.

The Knight Edition of the Creta gets matte-black front and rear Hyundai logos and a black painted front grille. Other changes include blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers and a special ‘Knight’ emblem. This edition of the Creta also gets side sill garnish, black-painted front and rear skid plates, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, a rear spoiler and ORVMs.

Also Read : Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched at 12.86 lakh. Check what's new

Honda Elevate Apex vs Hyundai Creta Knight: Interior

On the inside, the Elevate Apex gets dual-tone Ivory coloured interior, leatherette door linings, Apex Edition logo sitched on the seat covers and cushions, and seven colour ambient lighting.

The Creta Knight edition gets an all-black treatment including black leather seats with brass piping and stitching, brass coloured inserts, a leather wrapped steering, a gear shift knob with brass stitch and sporty metal pedals.

First Published Date: 17 Sep 2024, 18:00 PM IST
