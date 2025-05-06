Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition launched at 12.39 lakh, gets more affordable

Honda Cars India has introduced the new Elevate Apex Summer Edition, bringing the SUV at a more attractive price point. The new Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition is priced at ₹12.39 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The special edition is based on the V trim and commands ₹32,000 less than the standard version. Notably, Honda had announced plans to lower prices on select variants in its April sales report.

The new Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition is a more value-friendly option available for a limited period, priced lower than the variant on which it is based.

Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition: What’s New?

The new Elevate Apex Summer Edition offering packs more features, while the asking price is much lower compared to the standard Elevate V trim. Exterior highlights include a dual-tone interior finished in black and white, new leatherette upholstery on the seats and door trims, seat cushions, seven-colour ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera. The model continues to feature Apex Edition badges with the piano black and chrome accents on the front and rear, and the side skirts.

The new Elevate Apex Summer Edition brings a dual-tone interior, leather upholstery, Apex cushions, piano black and chrome accents, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, and more

Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition: Specifications

Powering the special edition Elevate is the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the 6-speed manual and CVT automatic gearboxes. The SUV continues to be available in the Black paint scheme, while the Platinum White Pearl paint option is available at a premium of ₹8,000. Other variants of the Elevate remain unchanged, with the range starting from ₹11.91 lakh and going up to ₹16.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition is intended to attract more buyers with its premium positioning at a competitive price point. However, the new special edition could deter buyers from looking at the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota UC Hyryder, and the naturally aspirated variants of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Honda saw a sharp dip in volumes in April 2025, and the launch of the new variant aims to bring some respite to its sales numbers in May.

