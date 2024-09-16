Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched At 12.86 Lakh. Gets Exterior And Interior Enhancements

Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched at 12.86 lakh. Check what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Sep 2024, 14:51 PM
Follow us on:
At an additional cost of ₹15,000, the new special edition brings in some exterior and interior cosmetic enhancements. The Honda Elevate Apex edition
...
The Honda Elevate Apex edition starts at ₹12.86 lakh, ex-shworoom for the V MT variant and goes upto ₹15.25 lakh for the VX CVT variant

In view of the festive season, Honda Cars India has introduced a new special edition model for its most popular product currently, the Elevate. The Honda Elevate Apex Edition is based on the V and the VX trim level and will be available in limited volumes.

At an additional cost of 15,000, the new special edition brings in some exterior and interior cosmetic enhancements. The Honda Elevate Apex edition starts at 12.86 lakh, ex-shworoom for the V MT variant and goes upto 15.25 lakh for the VX CVT variant.

The Apex Edition package adds piano black accents featured with silver highlights on the front and rear bumpers, as well as new piano black door garnish. It also features Apex Edition emblems applied to the front fender and tailgate.

Also Read : Honda Elevate turns one: Key hits and misses

Inside, the Apex Edition boasts a new dual-tone Ivory and Black scheme instead of the regular tan and black interior. The cabin is also upgraded as the leatherette trims on the dashboard and door panels, which were earlier restricted to top-of-range ZX spec.

The Apex Edition also boasts of exclusive seat upholstery, cushions, and ambient lighting. All other features of V and VX trims are the same. Interestingly, both exterior and interior packages can be bought. The interior package is available for 10,000, and the exterior package for 5,000.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.20 - 9.92 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda City
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Honda Elevate: Specs

The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a six speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The powertrain generates 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

Earlier it was learnt that the Elevate along with other Honda models including the Amaze and the City can be had with be CNG options. However, unlike competitors who offer factory-fitted CNG, Honda provides these kits through dealerships as an aftermarket add-on. It's important to note that Honda has never officially offered CNG before.

Also watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

These CNG kits can be installed on both manual and CVT transmissions for all three models. Interested buyers can expect to pay an additional 75,000 to 85,000 for the kit and installation on the Honda vehicles. Dealerships are also providing a one-year warranty for peace of mind.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2024, 14:51 PM IST
TAGS: city honda amaze elevate Amaze City ZX
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS