Honda Elevate and Amaze now available with retrofitted CNG kits

Honda has officially started selling CNG versions of the Elevate and Amaze in the Indian market. However, these are retrofitted CNG kits that are installed at the dealer level. Honda says that these CNG kits are approved by the government. However, to book one, the customer would need to visit the authorised dealership as the bookings for the CNG variants cannot be made through the online website.

The brand has not made any cosmetic changes to the CNG versions of the Elevate and Amaze. The CNG tank will be positioned in the boot, which means boot space will be compromised. The only change to the interior will be the addition of a button to switch fuel between CNG and petrol.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Offers on Honda cars

Honda is providing benefits of up to ₹63,300 on the City model, while the City Hybrid comes with total benefits reaching ₹65,000. These offers apply to all variants of both models.

The Honda Elevate features benefits of up to ₹56,100 across the majority of its variants, with the top-tier Elevate ZX offering the highest benefits of ₹76,100. Additionally, the Apex Edition of the Elevate also includes benefits of ₹56,100, along with accessories valued at ₹35,000 for the compact SUV.

The second-generation Amaze is available with a discount of ₹57,200 on the S variant, while the Amaze S CNG variant enjoys an extra discount of ₹77,200 this month. However, these discounts do not apply to the third-generation Amaze, which is the brand's latest release. The manufacturer offers EMIs starting at ₹1,111 per lakh for the subcompact sedan.

Please be aware that the final offers and discounts are subject to stock availability, the automaker, and the dealership. It is advisable to consult your preferred dealership in your area for the most favourable deal.

Also Read : Made-in-India Honda Elevate secures 5 stars in Japan NCAP

Honda exports surges

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) concluded the financial year 2024-25 with total sales reaching 126,151 units, reflecting a slight increase from the 124,173 units sold in the previous fiscal year. This equates to a modest year-on-year growth of 1.59 per cent for the company. Domestic sales accounted for 65,925 units, while exports surged to 60,226 units, marking Honda's highest export volume to date and a remarkable 60 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

In March 2025, HCIL recorded domestic sales of 7,228 units alongside exports of 4,656 units. In comparison to March 2024, when the company achieved local sales of 7,071 units and exports of 6,860 units, this represents a 14.7 percent decrease in total sales for March.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: