Honda Elevate and Amaze get benefits of up to ₹2.15 lakh in June 2026

Japanese automaker Honda is offering discounts and benefits on its SUV, the Elevate and its sub-4m sedan, the Amaze. According to the company website, the benefits being offered total up to ₹2.15 lakh. This development comes after the launch of its facelifted flagship product, the new City sedan in India.

Honda is offering benefits of up to ₹ 2.15 lakh on the Elevate and ₹ 67,000 on the Amaze this June, following the launch of the updated Honda City sedan.

Honda Amaze Benefits June 2026

The sub-4m sedan from Honda, the Amaze, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹67,000. The benefits can include discounts, exchange bonus, scrappage benefits, corporate discounts as well as loyalty rewards. In addition, the car may be eligible for an extended warranty offer under these benefits being offered in June 2026.

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The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol i-VTEC engine producing 88.5 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission with an option of a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission.

Honda Elevate Benefits June 2026

The C-segment SUV from Honda, the Elevate, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹2.15 lakh this month. The benefits can include discounts, exchange bonus, scrappage benefits, corporate discounts as well as loyalty rewards, along with an extended warranty benefit.

The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission.

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2026 Honda City facelift launch

Honda launched the facelifted City in India last month at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 lakh, making it the most expensive compact sedan in its segment. The 2026 Honda City facelift’s interior features a dual-tone Ivory and Black interior, a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen digital infotainment system paired with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Dark Iron 3D pattern garnish, rear lounge seats, and welcome ambient lighting, among others. Additionally, the sedan gets optimised front ventilated seats with 40 per cent faster cooling, targeting high-temperature zones.

Furthermore, the Honda City facelift is powered by the same engine as the Honda Elevate, which is the 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission.

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