Honda Elevate ADV Edition launched in India, prices start at 15.29 lakh

Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate ADV Edition in India, with prices starting at ₹15.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and going as high as ₹16.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as the top-end variant of the Japanese compact SUV, the Honda Elevate ADV Edition comes with exclusive cosmetic upgrades and equipment for buyers seeking a sportier package. It offers dual-tone shades and a much bolder look, while remaining mechanically identical to the standard model.

The Elevate ADV Edition in a single-tone exterior with the manual gearbox is priced at ₹15.29 lakh, going up to ₹15.49 lakh for the dual-tone colour options. The CVT variant ranges between ₹16.46 lakh (single-tone) and ₹16.66 lakh (dual-tone). All prices are ex-showroom.

The model comes with a three-year unlimited-kilometre standard warranty, with the option to extend coverage up to 10 years through Honda’s extended and anytime warranty packages.

Commenting on the launch, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The Honda Elevate has received a positive response from customers across the country due to bold looks and highly engaging performance. With the introduction of the Elevate ADV Edition as the top trim, we aim to offer more choices to customers with different preferences. This new model features an even bolder and sharper design, blending style with Honda’s trusted quality and refinement, making it the perfect companion for every journey. We are excited to welcome more customers to experience this exciting new addition."

Honda Elevate ADV Edition: Price list

Exterior Finish Transmission Price ( ₹ lakh, ex-showroom Delhi) Single-Tone 6-speed Manual 15.29 Dual-Tone 6-speed Manual 15.49 Single-Tone 7-speed CVT 16.46 Dual-Tone 7-speed CVT 16.66

What are the design changes on the Honda Elevate ADV Edition?

The Honda Elevate ADV Edition is available in both single-tone and dual-tone colour options, with prices to vary depending on the final choice and gearbox configuration

The Elevate ADV Edition features several exclusive design elements with orange highlights throughout. Riding on black alloy wheels with orange accents, the model carries a new Alpha-Bold Plus front grille with a black surround, and it gets hood decals with orange highlights as well. The SUV further benefits from black treatment on the roof rails, door handles, ORVMs, and shark fin antenna, alongside ‘ADV’ badging on the fenders and orange accents around the fog lamps and rear skid garnish. The rear skid plate matches the body colour, while the dual-tone variants get a blacked-out C-pillar and a Crystal Black Pearl roof for a more premium touch.

The Honda Elevate ADV Edition is available in two exterior colours: Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic. Both options are offered in single and dual-tone finishes.

What does the Elevate ADV Edition’s interior look like?

Stepping inside reveals a blacked-out cabin with orange detailing across the seats, door trim, and gear shifter. The seats are finished in black with orange contrast stitching and embossed ADV logos on the front and back, while the seat belt tongue-plates are finished in orange. The cabin further features orange highlights on the AC knobs and the gear knob moulding, while the roof lining, sun visors, and pillars are done in black. The model is also treated with an ADV-specific Illuminated Instrument Panel Garnish.

What is the Elevate ADV Edition powered by?

The ADV Edition continues to be powered by Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT with paddle shifters. It retains the standard model’s dimensions, including its 220 mm ground clearance, 458-litre boot, and remains focused on practicality and long-term usability.

What does the Elevate ADV Edition’s tech and safety suite include?

The Elevate ADV Edition retains the 10.25-inch touchscreen display, the 7-inch semi-digital console, wireless charging, and a sunroof, among other features. Image of ZX variant used for representational purpose

The Honda Sensing ADAS suite is standard on the ADV Edition with features such as Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lead Car Departure Notification. Other safety equipment includes six airbags, stability and traction control, Hill Start Assist, and ISOFIX-compatible rear seats.

Smartphone connectivity is supported via the Honda Connect system, including over 37 connected car features under a five-year subscription plan. The ADV Edition can also be had with the new 360-degree surround view camera as an optional feature.

