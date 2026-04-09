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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Dealership Teases Upcoming City Facelift, Hrv For India; Launch Scheduled For 2026

Honda dealership teases upcoming City facelift, HRV for India

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2026, 10:08 am
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Honda plans to launch the City facelift and HR-V hybrid by late 2026. These models aim to expand Honda's Indian portfolio and introduce a new flagship SUV to the market.

Honda new cars teased
Honda dealership teases upcoming City facelift, HRV for India
Honda new cars teased
Honda dealership teases upcoming City facelift, HRV for India
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Japanese automaker Honda is expected to launch its upcoming City facelift and HRV in the Indian market, according to a teaser post shared by one of its dealerships on Instagram. The post teased both the cars standing next to each other in camouflage wraps. Both cars are expected to be launched by late 2026.

Honda City Facelift

The City is one of the oldest running nameplates from Honda in India. Currently in its fifth generation, it was launched in July 2020. The facelift would be the first update it would receive in six years. With the competition also gearing up for updates such as the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia, the Honda City needed a mid-life update. The Honda City is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic transmission. The City is expected to receive a few feature updates along with a few visual updates, such as changes in the front grille, revised bumpers and new alloy wheels, among others.

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Honda HR-V

The Honda HR-V would be the first new product the Japanese automaker would launch after it launched the Elevate SUV in India in 2023. The Indian-bound Honda HR-V is expected to be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and an e-CVT gearbox. The hybrid HR-V is currently sold in markets such as Europe, Southeast Asia and Japan. Additionally, the Honda HR-V is expected to add to the hybrid portfolio, which currently boasts the City e:HEV. It is expected to be priced around the 20 lakh mark.

Moreover, the upcoming SUV from Honda is expected to be its flagship model once it is launched in India, replacing its current flagship model, the City.

This comes on the back of the company announcing that it would launch new vehicles for the Indian market back in late 2025. Furthermore, the company is expected to add more cars to its slim product portfolio to entice Indian customers with more variety, much like its South Korean, Indian and Japanese counterparts.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2026, 10:08 am IST

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