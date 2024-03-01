Honda CR-V SUV, powered by hydrogen fuel, will offer up to 434-km range

Honda Cars is all set to launch its first plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle in United States with the upcoming CR-V SUV in its latest avatar. Earlier this month, the Japanese auto giant had released a teaser video where a CR-V SUV prototype was seen being tested with hydrogen fuel cell technology. Now, the carmaker has revealed full details about the CR-V plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric SUV ahead of its launch.

The Honda CR-V will run on both hydrogen fuel and electric power. The Honda CR-V Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle, or FCEV, is equipped with a medium-capacity battery pack with a fuel cell powered by hydrogen. These batteries will allow it to function as a fully electric vehicle without putting its fuel cell into operation.

According to the carmaker, it will offer range of up to 434 kms in the hydrogen fuel modem while the electric-only mode will offer around 47 kms of range. he battery used by the plug-in hybrid version of this SUV globally has a capacity of 17.7 kWh. In terms of performance, the Honda CR-V FCEV is capable of churning out 172 bhp of power and 310 Nm of peak torque.

The hydrogen-powered CR-V SUV looks slightly different than the standard versions of the model currently on sale in global markets. It comes with new and sleeker headlight units, smaller grille, redesigned bumper and larger air intakes at the front. At the rear, the CR-V FCEV does not get any exhaust tips. The charging port of the SUV is placed on the left side front fender.

Inside, the Honda CR-V FCEV also gets few updates. It gets features like a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.2-inch digital driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, 12-speaker Bose premium sound system, dual-zone climate control among others. The SUV also boasts of power-adjustable heated front seats, heated steering wheel, handsfree power tailgate and more.

According to reports, Honda Cars plans to manufacture 2,000 units of the CR-V hydrogen fuel-cell SUVs every year. It is expected to replace the Clarity, which was discontinued in 2021. Honda Cars had earlier advocated hydrogen fuel-cell as an alternative fuel solution to go green. Honda said the fuel cell system will be two-thirds less costly to build and twice as durable.

