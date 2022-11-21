HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda Cr V Is The Most Loved Car By Car Thieves In Canada: Details Here

Honda CR-V is the most loved car by car thieves in Canada: Details here

Honda CR-V seems to be the most favourite model for car thieves in Canada. The 2016-21 Honda CR-V topped the list of Canada's most stolen vehicles in 2021, leaving behind the models such as Lexus RX and Ford F150. A total of 4,117 units of Honda CR-Vs were stolen in the North American country, as compared to 2,202 units of Lexus RXs and 1,182 Ford pickup trucks, reveals a study by the Insurance Bureau of Canada. The Japanese crossover has even beaten popular models like the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4 and Ram pickup trucks in terms of popularity among car thieves in Canada.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2022, 11:48 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda CR-V is the most stolen car in Canada.
Honda CR-V is the most stolen car in Canada.
Honda CR-V is the most stolen car in Canada.
Honda CR-V is the most stolen car in Canada.

Also Read : Hindigo to Shani Black: Pravaig Defy electric SUV to be offered in 11 colours

Interestingly, there are more details the study has revealed. While the Honda CR-V is the most stolen passenger vehicle in Canada, Lexus RX has a shocking theft rate of 6.4 per cent. This means one in every 16 cars stolen was a Lexus RX. The study reveals that there were 236,550 units of the Honda CR-Vs insured in the country. The theft rate for the crossover was 1.7 per cent based on the fact that 4,117 cars were stolen.

On the other hand, a total of 34,560 units of Lexus RX models were insured, which belong to the 2016-21 model years. Among them, a total of 2,202 units were reportedly stolen, registering a high theft rate for the luxury car. This certainly is enough to make the Honda CR-V, and Lexus RX model owners frightened about the safety of their vehicles.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl
₹28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
71.7 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 415 Km
₹29.15 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Ford F150, a highly popular car model in the North American markets, including the US and Canada, registered a 0.4 per cent theft rate, with 292,127 units insured and 1,182 units stolen. Honda Civic, the sedan sibling of the Honda CR-V, had a theft rate of 0.3 per cent in 2021, with 263,958 units insured and 768 units stolen.

 

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2022, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda CRV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Maruti_Alto_K10_CNG
Maruti Alto in CNG avatar: What it offers

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz India appoints Lance Bennett as VP for Sales and Marketing
Mercedes-Benz India appoints Lance Bennett as VP for Sales and Marketing
FIFA World Cup 2022 goes green with Hyundai
FIFA World Cup 2022 goes green with Hyundai
Alto to WagonR: CNG cars in India with best mileage
Alto to WagonR: CNG cars in India with best mileage
Honda CR-V is the most loved car by car thieves in Canada: Details here
Honda CR-V is the most loved car by car thieves in Canada: Details here
Mercedes EQB to break cover in India: What to expect
Mercedes EQB to break cover in India: What to expect

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city