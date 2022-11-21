Honda CR-V is the most loved car by car thieves in Canada: Details here

Honda CR-V seems to be the most favourite model for car thieves in Canada. The 2016-21 Honda CR-V topped the list of Canada's most stolen vehicles in 2021, leaving behind the models such as Lexus RX and Ford F150. A total of 4,117 units of Honda CR-Vs were stolen in the North American country, as compared to 2,202 units of Lexus RXs and 1,182 Ford pickup trucks, reveals a study by the Insurance Bureau of Canada. The Japanese crossover has even beaten popular models like the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4 and Ram pickup trucks in terms of popularity among car thieves in Canada.

Also Read : Hindigo to Shani Black: Pravaig Defy electric SUV to be offered in 11 colours

Interestingly, there are more details the study has revealed. While the Honda CR-V is the most stolen passenger vehicle in Canada, Lexus RX has a shocking theft rate of 6.4 per cent. This means one in every 16 cars stolen was a Lexus RX. The study reveals that there were 236,550 units of the Honda CR-Vs insured in the country. The theft rate for the crossover was 1.7 per cent based on the fact that 4,117 cars were stolen.

On the other hand, a total of 34,560 units of Lexus RX models were insured, which belong to the 2016-21 model years. Among them, a total of 2,202 units were reportedly stolen, registering a high theft rate for the luxury car. This certainly is enough to make the Honda CR-V, and Lexus RX model owners frightened about the safety of their vehicles.

Ford F150, a highly popular car model in the North American markets, including the US and Canada, registered a 0.4 per cent theft rate, with 292,127 units insured and 1,182 units stolen. Honda Civic, the sedan sibling of the Honda CR-V, had a theft rate of 0.3 per cent in 2021, with 263,958 units insured and 768 units stolen.

First Published Date: