HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda City Facelift Launches Tomorrow: Price Expectations, Design And Features Detailed

Honda City facelift launches tomorrow: Price expectations, design and features detailed

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 21 May 2026, 12:11 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • The 2026 Honda City facelift is set to launch on May 22 with refreshed styling, updated features, and revised pricing.

2026 Honda City facelift
2026 Honda City facelift teased ahead of launch on May 22
2026 Honda City facelift
2026 Honda City facelift teased ahead of launch on May 22
View Personalised Offers on
Honda City arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Honda City facelift will launch tomorrow, on May 22, bringing a revised exterior design and an expanded feature suite. To be launched alongside the upcoming ZR-V SUV, the sedan is getting a mid-cycle update to renew its appeal in the Indian market. The new City carries a fresh face, as well as an updated grille and a new lighting signature. Besides, it is expected to put on new alloys and a 360-degree camera, among other updates.

With the extent of the changes, the new Honda City will command a slight premium over the outgoing model. Currently, the sedan is priced from 11.99 lakh and goes all the way up to 16.07 lakh. The City hybrid is listed at 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the new City to be launched between 12.00 - 12.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon26 kWh Range Icon315 km
₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda City Facelift
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.50 - 19 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

However, the sedan may end up receiving a price cut with the update. Honda has highlighted India as a key market for the company’s global growth, and as a result, you can expect the new City to be priced more competitively, at par with its rivals. Any sedan that sits close to the Honda City is currently more affordable by approximately 1 lakh on the ex-showroom price tag. In its segment, the Volkswagen Virtus is priced from 10.49 lakh, while its Czech stablemate, the Skoda Slavia, is priced from 9.99 lakh. On the other hand, the Hyundai Verna is priced at 10.98 lakh. With the competition priced more favourably, the Japanese carmaker may consider rejigging its strategy. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

Honda City facelift: What’s new?

Honda City facelift
The Honda City facelift has been spotted at a dealership in India ahead of a May 22 debut (@aryanverse_/Instagram)
Honda City facelift
The Honda City facelift has been spotted at a dealership in India ahead of a May 22 debut (@aryanverse_/Instagram)

The upcoming Honda City facelift brings a sportier front fascia that appears to draw from the Prelude sports coupe sold internationally. It wears sleeker LED units for an updated lighting signature, featuring connected DRLs integrated into the headlamp assembly.

The front grille sports horizontal slats instead of the current mesh pattern, while the sedan looks slightly sharper overall. The bumper drops the C-shaped fog lamp housings in favour of sportier air intakes.

The silhouette remains unchanged, but spy shots revealed new black alloy wheel designs on the test mule. The City facelift continues to feature a sloping roofline, conventional door handles, and ORVM-mounted indicators. At the rear, the taillamps remain unchanged, but they feature new internals and adopt a smoked finish.

Also Read : Honda ZR-V set to make its debut in India tomorrow: engine, price, interior expectations

2026 Honda City: Cabin and features

The new City will boast ventilated seats for the front occupants. (X / adityalala2000)
The new City will boast ventilated seats for the front occupants. (X / adityalala2000)

Honda is expected to launch the next-generation City sometime in 2028, and as such, the upcoming facelift will only bring minor interior and tech updates. It is expected to add new interior finishes and upholstery options, as well as features such as a 360-degree camera. Other expected features include ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and a larger touchscreen infotainment that replaces the current 8-inch unit.

2026 Honda City: Powertrain

Honda City will be offered with newly designed alloy wheels. There are new smoked LED tail lamps on offer as well. (X / adityalala2000)
Honda City will be offered with newly designed alloy wheels. There are new smoked LED tail lamps on offer as well. (X / adityalala2000)

The facelift will carry no mechanical changes, retaining the proven 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine under the hood (121 bhp, 145 Nm), along with the 6-speed manual and CVT options. The City Hybrid will also retain its existing 1.5-litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine (125 bhp, 253 Nm).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 May 2026, 12:11 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars price city honda sedans

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.