Honda City Facelift and ZR-V Hybrid fuel efficiency details out

Honda Cars India has revealed the fuel efficiency figures for the newly launched 2026 Honda City facelift and the upcoming Honda ZR-V hybrid SUV. The updated City was launched earlier this week with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the ZR-V made its India debut as Honda’s new flagship SUV.

The facelifted Honda City continues with the familiar 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine. This motor is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic transmission. Honda claims the manual version delivers a mileage of 17.77 kmpl, while the CVT returns 17.97kmpl. The engine puts out 121 Ps of max power at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 Nm.

Buyers looking for maximum efficiency can opt for the strong-hybrid e:HEV variant, which now offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.26kmpl. The engine puts out 100 Ps of max power between 5,600 and 6,400 rpm, whereas the torque output stands at 131 Nm at 4,500 - 5,000 rpm. The electric motor produces 109 Ps of max power at 3,500 rpm and 253 Nm of peak torque between 0 and 3,000 rpm. Honda says that the combined power output of the system stands at 126 Ps.

Apart from the updated efficiency figures, the City facelift also receives several cosmetic and feature upgrades. The sedan gets a redesigned front fascia with a sleeker grille, connected LED DRLs, revised bumpers, and new alloy wheels. Inside, Honda has added a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and an updated ADAS suite. LED headlights are now standard across the range.

Meanwhile, the Honda ZR-V will be sold in India exclusively with a 2.0-litre e:HEV hybrid powertrain paired with an e-CVT gearbox. The setup produces a combined 181 bhp and 315 Nm, making it one of the most powerful hybrid SUVs in its segment. Honda claims an ARAI-certified mileage figure of 22.8 kmpl for the SUV.

The ZR-V will arrive in India as a CBU model and is expected to be priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the SUV are already underway, with deliveries scheduled to begin in July 2026.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: